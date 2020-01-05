RHOA – Up News Info

Cynthia Bailey and her fiance Mike Hill looked as beautiful as they posed for a bridal photo shoot in New York City! The couple got engaged in July after leaving for 14 months, and plans to get married in October.

They have not tied the knot alone still! Cynthia Bailey, 52, stunned while posing next to her fiance Mike Hill, 49, in a shoot for Sophisticated Weddings magazine in New York City, which TMZ s cameras captured! the Real Atlanta Housewives The star wore a whimsical white dress with a romantic nude tulle and looked like an absolute princess. With a cape and a small train, the white floral top featured a super sexy dive right in the middle. The couple smiled as Mike hugged her from behind, and we have to say that these two look so in love.

The glamor session took place outside J.W. Marriott Essex House Hotel in New York, and the couple was seen posing in front of a luxurious white Mercedes-Benz … just what any bride or groom would want to get for their big day! Cynthia's giant five-carat solitaire ring was on full display for filming, and matched perfectly with its decadent glass helmet! As for her future husband Fox Sportscaster, he himself looked quite elegant with a satin tuxedo, a crisp white button and an elegant bow tie. It should be noted that Cynthia also seemed to return to her caramel highlights after debuting with a fiery red on her Instagram just a couple of days ago!

Mike proposed to Cynthia after 14 months of dating in July 2019! The moment passed at the opening for his business, The Bailey WineCeller, and everything was captured for season 12 of Real Atlanta Housewives. Cynthia seemed so surprised by the romantic gesture, that Mike helped secretly plan with Cynthia's daughter. Noelle And your daughter Kaylee.

Since they got engaged, the couple has confirmed that they have chosen the perfect date for their next nuptials! "This time [and] next 10/10/20, I will officially be Mrs. Cynthia Denise Bailey-Hill!" RHOA star wrote in an Instagram post in October 2019. The marriage marks the second for Cynthia, who was married to Peter Thomas between 2010 and 2017, and also got engaged to her daughter Noelle's father, Leon Robinson, in the late 90s.