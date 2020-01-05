Review the interference of the Saints pass without a call that changed the NFL repeat check

%MINIFYHTMLd234a36663e7860b4d1c7f3dd7931ecd9% %MINIFYHTMLd234a36663e7860b4d1c7f3dd7931ecd10%

The Saints players who remained with the team in the wake of the Minneapolis Miracle probably thought there could be no more devastating way to lose an NFL playoff game. In addition, there was no way that a championship caliber team like the 2018 Saints could be fired from the postseason unstably two years in a row.

Then, at the end of the last quarter of the NFC championship game in New Orleans, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman criticized Saints catcher Tommylee Lewis before the field quarterback Drew Brees arrived. No flag was thrown, and the wrong team was sent to Super Bowl 53.

Almost a year later, the Saints are in the playoffs seeking redemption once again. Your search could be aided by the change in NFL rules that was catalyzed by that so-called PI lost in the NFC title game. Or the opposite could happen. After all, the one-year experiment that allows reviews of interference calls and non-calls has been a disaster. Which was predictable.

The problem with the play that gave the Saints another heartbreaking loss of the playoffs was not that it could not be revoked in the repeat review; the problem was that the crew of Bill Vinovich could not point out such a flagrant foul in the first place. The change of league rules was simply a bandage recorded on a deeply rooted issue that is the arbitration of the league, a way to calm the understandable anger of Saints coach Sean Payton and others in New Orleans.

As the Saints try to reach the Super Bowl without being disturbed by ridiculous circumstances once again, it is a good time to revisit the infamous move and the continuing consequences.

The saints pass the interference without calling: the work

The Saints faced a third and 10 situation, tied 20-20 with Los Angeles with 1:48 left to play and driving on the Rams' 13-yard line. Brees took the click, quickly realized that his check was open and fired a swing pass to Lewis.

Robey-Coleman could have intercepted the Brees pass and almost finished the game if he had simply played the ball in the air. On the other hand, in a defensive error that he admitted after the game, the cornerback aimed to take the receiver as he had lost track of the ball. He thought it was better to commit pass interference than to potentially give up the game's touchdown winner.

A pass interference call, of course, would have given the saints a first goal. More importantly, they would have had the opportunity to run the clock all the way down before a potential touchdown or field goal winner of the game. Instead, they had to kick the field goal immediately; Wil Lutz made 31 yards to take the lead with 1:41 to play.

It is worth noting that New Orleans still had its chances of winning the NFC title after the failed call. The Saints could not prevent the Rams from entering the field goal range in the final 1:46 of the regulation and sent the game overtime through Greg Zuerlein's 48-yard field goal. Rams deep John Johnson intercepted Brees on the third play of the extra period, and Los Angeles kicked the winning field goal of the game five plays later.

The saints pass the interference without calling: the change of reproduction review

Understandably, it was Payton who led the charge for the change when the NFL held its annual spring meeting in March. The meeting in Phoenix was the first opportunity for the league competition committee to discuss and vote on possible changes to the rules for 2019 and beyond.

The repetition review conversation at that meeting was as fierce among the men that helped devise the NFL rule book as it had been for two months among fans whose opinions were projected through social media and shouting. of the bars. We doubt that Payton literally shouted, say, to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who told Sporting News at the time that he did not like the idea of ​​making a pass interference penalty or not calling a reviewable play. But, according to reports, a private session with league coaches lasted a long time due to the emphatic nature of the repeat conversation. Payton called it "the best meeting I have participated in in my 13 years."

The owners of the NFL teams, in large part as a result of the penalty for interference from lost passes that helped the Rams advance to the Super Bowl over the Saints, voted to approve a proposal that for a year made calls to be reviewed interference of offensive and defensive passes and those not called.

There were no changes in the rules and standards for pass interference; the penalty was simply added to the list of revisable resolutions. According to Rule 15, Section 3, Article 10 of the NFL rule book, all that was reviewable for 2019 was "if an act constitutes pass interference from an offensive or defensive player. This article applies regardless of whether a foul by pass interference it was summoned by officers in the field. "

"Personally I think it was the fact that all the clubs wanted to get, and the league wanted to make these plays correctly," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "Repetition has been an important tool for us. He was not able to correct something we wanted to correct in the past. For me that was the driving force at the end of the day. Our job is to do this well and we should use all available means. To do it good ".

However, they have not succeeded.

In the first half of the season, the NFL, that is, the vice president of arbitration at Al Riveron, which reviews the pass interference sanctions in question from New York, refused to reverse IP decisions in the field in a way That seemed deliberate. According to NFL Research, for nine weeks of the 2019 season, only five PI calls from 56 reviews were canceled by the repetition. An absurd 90.6 percent of the calls were confirmed.

Then, after the NFL competition committee met at the annual fall meeting and discussed the status of IP repeat revisions, the frequency of overturned calls increased magically.

"We have taken something in this pass interference rule and adopted a second standard," Mike Pereira, an NFL rules analyst for Fox Sports and a 14-year-old professional soccer officer, told October October. "You have a standard, and that's the way officials see it in real time, and you have a second standard, which is how repetition sees it. And they say: Well, yes, it's a pass interference , but do not reach the level of what we are looking for in the repetition. So this stretch of subjectivity has baffled almost all coaches. "

SN DeCourcy of SN added last week, when another IP review error ironically cost the Saints a better seed in the playoffs: "There was even more evidence that adding pass interference to the list of reviewable violations was an abomination, but not an abomination as large as the obvious conclusion of the arbitration department should not try to change the rules with any respect. "

After the season, the competition committee will discuss once again if the pass interference penalties belong to the NFL repeat review system after the one-year experiment.

Therefore, for the sake of everyone's sanity, hopefully New Orleans won't get a hose again.