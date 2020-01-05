Record-Kitarovic or Milanovic? Croatians vote to elect president | Elections 2018 News

Voters in Croatia head to the polls to elect their next president in a closed race where the conservative incumbent is expected to face a serious challenge from a former prime minister.

Some 3.8 million people are eligible to vote in Sunday's second round poll, conducted a few days after Croatia took command of the European Union for a period of six months, which will be dominated by Brexit and enlargement of the block.

Voting occurs when the newest member of the EU is fighting corruption, a mediocre economy and a great exodus of people seeking better opportunities abroad.

The center-right holder, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, is campaigning with a "real Croatia,quot; ticket, and Zoran Milanovic, a former Social Democratic Prime Minister, promises a "normal,quot; liberal democracy of equal citizens.

The result of the vote for the largely ceremonial position is uncertain, with the latest Ipsos agency survey giving Milanovic a three percentage point advantage over Grabar-Kitarovic.

However, other analysts predict a slight advantage for the president-in-office, which is trying to join a fractured right wing.

"I think it has greater possibilities, since the Croatian electorate generally leans slightly to the right. In any case, this election is a kind of preliminary stage for this year's parliamentary elections," political analyst Zarko Puhovski told Reuters. .

Grabar-Kitarovic, backed by the ruling HDZ party, will have to attract the uncompromising who voted for a nationalist folk singer in the first round of elections in December.

Dominating in the cities, Milanovic led the first round with 29.6 percent of the vote, thanks in part to the division between the right. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic collected 26.7 percent.

Analysts said the results of the first round showed an increase in support for intransigents, a trend observed in other European countries such as Poland and Hungary.

The polling stations opened at 7 am (6:00 GMT) on Sunday and will close 12 hours later, with the first expected results at approximately 19:00 GMT.

& # 39; Croatia unifying & # 39;

If Grabar-Kitarovic fails to win the presidency, it would be a blow to the HDZ, whose prime minister Andrej Plenkovic faces parliamentary elections later this year.

"I am a unified Croatia," said Grabar-Kitarovic, 51, during a recent election debate on television with his rival.

Unity, patriotism and references to the war of independence of the 1990s, which remains an emotional issue, were the key points of his candidacy for reelection.

"We should unite as in 1990," before the country declared its independence from Yugoslavia, the first female president of Croatia told her supporters in the capital, Zagreb, during a campaign rally.

Meanwhile, Milanovic insisted that the "wars are over,quot; and that Croatia should fight for its place in Europe.

"There is no & # 39; royal Croatia & # 39; … rather a Croatian republic for all, equal citizens," said the 53-year-old man at a campaign rally in his native Zagreb.

Accelerated exodus

By presenting herself as the "woman of the town,quot; with humble agricultural roots, Grabar-Kitarovic is known for her stunts as singing in public, which her critics ridicule as shameful.

It has also been criticized for downplaying the crimes committed by the pro-Nazi regime of Ustasha that ruled the short-term Independent. State of Croatia during WWII.

Meanwhile, Milanovic is trying to make a political return and launch a reputation as arrogant and elitist.

He led his election campaign with promises that he would fight corruption that he said had intensified since he left power and the conservatives took over.

As prime minister from 2011 to 2016, he was received at the time of taking office as a bright young politician clean of corruption that contaminates the rival HDZ.

But the excitement subsided after his government failed to promote much-needed reforms.

Conservatives say the Milanovic government implemented poor economic policies that caused public debt to accumulate.

The ruling HDZ hopes to keep Grabar-Kitarovic in office during the EU presidency in the country, where four main issues are likely to dominate: the relationship of the bloc with the United Kingdom after Brexit, the membership offers of the states of the Western Balkans, climate change and the budget framework of the block for the next decade.

Croatia joined the EU in 2013, but its economy, which relies heavily on tourism on its Adriatic coast, remains one of the weakest in the block.

The open borders of the EU also accelerated the exodus of Croats seeking better wages in the richer member states.

"Our young people leave, that is the biggest problem," while politicians are only "insulting," Stjepan Golub, a 70-year-old man from Zagreb, told AFP.