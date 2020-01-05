Rebel Wilson raises $ 100K for Australian forest fire relief by auctioning private lunch date

%MINIFYHTML21ecab8bb3586b1e4a7efa36c62ab5089% %MINIFYHTML21ecab8bb3586b1e4a7efa36c62ab50810%

When he attends the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo in Gold Coast, the actress of & # 39; Cats & # 39; He jokes that the bidders & # 39; will be the first to baptize my new dining table & # 39 ;.

Rebel Wilson He raised $ 100,000 (£ 76,373) to help those affected by wildfires in his native Australia by auctioning a private lunch date.

While attending the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo on the Gold Coast on Sunday, January 5, the Cats star made an offer for the special commitment, which raised a total of $ 100,000 to help those fighting the ongoing crisis.

Two separate offers were made at $ 50,000 (£ 38,187), and the star chose to accept both for a joint prize.

She told the audience at the event: "They will be the first to baptize my new dining table. The house has just finished."

While the "Perfect tone"The actress owns more than $ 17 million (£ 13 million) in properties around the world, it is believed that lunch will be held on her Birchwood oceanfront property of $ 3.76 million (£ 2.9 million) in Sydney, which was submitted to a renewal of $ 900,000 (£ 687,357) last year (19).