Rasheeda Frost and Kirk show delicious meals at the Frost Bistro and fans are drooling – Watch tasty videos

Rasheeda Frost and Kirk Frost are excited about the Frost Boutique they managed to open in 2019. This was one of the couple's dreams come true, and they couldn't be more proud of this great achievement.

They both shared new videos of the location, this time praising the delicious meals you can get there.

Watch a couple of videos that Boss Lady and her husband shared on their social media account.

Kirk shared this video on his IG account, and fans were amazed.

Someone said, "I can't wait to visit it, it looks so good," and another commenter posted this: "That looks great! I want to try,quot; too bad I'm here in Harlem. "

Another fan joked and said, "I'm going to play and all for a bite," while another person posted: "It would be nice if they could celebrate my birthday in March in Houston!"

Rasheeda shared his own videos in which he is tasting the tasty food.

Someone told him: "But he hopes that you have twisted the wing … that's very good," and a fan praised the Chief: "You are the sales representative of bombs for your business."

Another commenter talked about the location and also mentioned Kandi's place: "I'm going to your restaurant and Kandi's restaurant." All the food looks so good. "

Speaking of the Frost Bistro, Rasheeda and Kirk organized an amazing New Year's Eve party there.

All his friends were there, including Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing.



