Ramy Youssef wins the 1st Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

It made us laugh, it made us cry …

And this night, Ramy Youssef Winner goes home in the category: Best performance of an actor in a television series: musical or comedy. The 28–The one-year-old actor has just won a 2020 Golden Globe award for his role in the Hulu series, Ramy. In fact, he marks his first nomination and victory at the ceremony.

Given the amount of praise he has received for the program and its moving story, it makes sense to take home the coveted prize at the star-filled ceremony. And let the funny man make some jokes during his acceptance speech, which was still very touching and inspiring.

"Thank you very much, so I would like to thank my god, Allahu akbar," he said, raising his golden statue with a big smile on his face. "This is thanks to God and Hulu. Look, I know you haven't seen my show. Everyone says:" Is this an editor? "