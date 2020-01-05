Ramy Youssef wins the 1st Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
It made us laugh, it made us cry …
And this night, Ramy Youssef Winner goes home in the category: Best performance of an actor in a television series: musical or comedy. The 28–The one-year-old actor has just won a 2020 Golden Globe award for his role in the Hulu series, Ramy. In fact, he marks his first nomination and victory at the ceremony.
Given the amount of praise he has received for the program and its moving story, it makes sense to take home the coveted prize at the star-filled ceremony. And let the funny man make some jokes during his acceptance speech, which was still very touching and inspiring.
"Thank you very much, so I would like to thank my god, Allahu akbar," he said, raising his golden statue with a big smile on his face. "This is thanks to God and Hulu. Look, I know you haven't seen my show. Everyone says:" Is this an editor? "
"We did a very special program about a Muslim Arab family living in New Jersey, and this means a lot, to be recognized at this level, I want to thank everyone involved, my co-creators, producers, my family, my mother and dad,quot;, continuous.
Before closing his sincere speech, he added: "This means thank you very much, I appreciate it."
While the actor certainly won tonight's victory, this category was full of the best Hollywood stars. He was nominated among a tough competition, including Bill hader (Barry), Michael Douglas (Kominsky's method), Ben Platt (The politician) Y Paul Rudd (Living with yourself)
With such a good list of nominees, it wasn't too surprising to hear the 28-year-old actor pay homage to his teammates during his acceptance speech. So a little.
"My mother was supporting Michael Douglas," he joked. "The Egyptians love Michael Douglas, I don't know if you know this."
Jokes aside, the star of Hulu seemed happy for his new award.
Congratulations to Ramy for his deserved victory!
