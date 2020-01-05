Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton make an appointment at their balloon party

Rami Malek I could pick up another prize on Sunday 2020 golden balloonsbut in spite of everything, he is still happy to have fun and get into the spirit of the awards with his special lady, Lucy Boynton!

The Oscar-winning actor, an Emmy and a 38-year-old Golden Globe and the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello He co-organized the party prior to the Saint Laurent Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. Rami was accompanied by Lucy, his Bohemian Rhapsody Co-star and girlfriend of one year.

They were also joined by the actor's sister at the party, Jasmine Malek, an emergency doctor.

Rami wore a black suit and Lucy wore a mini black and silver striped blazer dress, thick black sandals and a thick leopard print headband over her blond bob.

Other famous guests included models Hailey Bieber Y Kaia Gerber, as much as Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade.

The party was one of several parties before the Golden Globes that took place this weekend.