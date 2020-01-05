Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton make an appointment at their balloon party

Rami Malek I could pick up another prize on Sunday 2020 golden balloonsbut in spite of everything, he is still happy to have fun and get into the spirit of the awards with his special lady, Lucy Boynton!
The Oscar-winning actor, an Emmy and a 38-year-old Golden Globe and the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello He co-organized the party prior to the Saint Laurent Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. Rami was accompanied by Lucy, his Bohemian Rhapsody Co-star and girlfriend of one year.
They were also joined by the actor's sister at the party, Jasmine Malek, an emergency doctor.
Rami wore a black suit and Lucy wore a mini black and silver striped blazer dress, thick black sandals and a thick leopard print headband over her blond bob.
Other famous guests included models Hailey Bieber Y Kaia Gerber, as much as Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade.
The party was one of several parties before the Golden Globes that took place this weekend.
Early in the day, Rami attended the Gold Meets Golden event.
Look at photos of stars at the Golden Globe parties before 2020:
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton
The lovebirds appear in the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent, which co-hosted the actor.
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Rami Malek and Jasmine Malek
The actor appears with his sister at the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent, which was co-host.
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for The Art of the Elysium
Topher Grace and wife Ashley
The two announce their pregnancy with their second child at the Art of Elysium event.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for BAFTA
Adam Driver and Leonardo DiCaprio
The two hang out at the Los Angeles BAFTA tea party, sponsored by Heineken, at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills. DiCaprio was very popular at the party and many approached him to chat and take pictures. Before he left, he was seen hitting Driver on the shoulder and giving him a goodbye hug.
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Hailey Bieber
The model arrives at the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent.
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for The Art of the Elysium
Bella Hadid
The model wears black leather at the Art of Elysium event.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Awkwafina
the Farewell Star makes us want to say hello with her mixed print dress.
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Kaia Gerber
The model poses at the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent.
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images
Antonio Banderas
Banners looks very elegant with a relaxed outfit and a colorful shirt.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for BAFTA LA
Laura Dern
the Big little lies The actress becomes bright and bold for the special occasion.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein
the Smart reserve Star looks hot, hot, hot in her fun and fabulous dress. Matching heels and lipstick are a chef's kiss.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Billy porter
Make a pose! The actor appears and is shown with a dazzling design and an equally striking hat.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for BAFTA LA
Cynthia Erivo
She is beautiful and it is grace. The actress looks effortlessly elegant in this totally white design.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin
The real life Once Upon a time A married couple walks the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event presented by the Coca Cola company. Inside, they were seen drinking and chatting with guests, and they also held hands throughout the afternoon.
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Gabrielle Union
The actress appears in the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Gillian anderson
Lady in Red! Anderson keeps things elegant effortlessly with his intense red design.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
The couple that attends parties together stays together.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Joey King and Hunter King
The dynamic duo pose together on the red carpet in seemingly matching designs.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Nicole Kidman
The Oscar winner poses on the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever
The 23-year-old Golden Globe nominee keeps things simple but avant-garde with her completely black ensemble (and so daring).
Stewart Cook / Variety / Shutterstock
Storm Reid
The actress takes a pose at the seventh annual Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes event, which took place at Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Los Angeles. Inside, she was seen eating food from The Caviar Club before signing a gold BMW for charity.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch
The two pose on the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event hosted by The Coca-Cola Company.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Jodie Eat
Pretty in pink! The 26-year-old star illuminates the red carpet with a vibrant pink blouse and elegant pants.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine
Jodie Turner-Smith and Craig Robinson
The actress and new wife of Joshua Jackson, who is supposedly pregnant with his first child, greets the actor in W The Golden Globes party before 2020 of the magazine in celebration of its Best Performance edition, at the stands on February 4, 2020.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine
Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lakeith Stanfield
The newlyweds, who reportedly expect their first child, appear with the actor and the rapper in W Magazine party.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Rami Malek
The Oscar winner appears at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event at Virginia Robinson Gardens.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Joey king
The Golden Globe nominated star of The act appears in the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event sponsored by Beverly Hills BMW and FASHWIRE. Inside, she was seen taking selfies with several Paralympic athletes.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine
Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Ellen Pompeo
The newlyweds, who reportedly expect their first child, appear with the Grey's Anatomy star at the W magazine party.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
The newlyweds, who reportedly expect their first child, do a pose in W Magazine party.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine
Joey king
Hulu star The act makes a pose in W Magazine party.
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W magazine
Antonio Banderas and Quentin Tarantino
The actor greets the director in the W magazine party
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine
Chris Evans
the Captain America Y Avengers star is all smiles to W Magazine party.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine
Rain Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara
the jester The actor appears with his sister and fiancee in W The Golden Globes party before 2020 of the magazine in celebration of its Best Performance edition, at the stands on February 4, 2020.
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W magazine
Adam Driver, Ana de Armas, Pedro Almodóvar and Margaret Qualley
The stars mix in the W magazine party
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W magazine
Craig Robinson and Lakeith Stanfield
The party of the stars in W Magazine party.
This year, Rami is nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Mr. Robot for the third time Last year, he won his first Golden Globe, for his performance in the film. Bohemian Rhapsody. See a complete list of Golden Globe nominations.
The Golden Globes 2020 will air live from Beverly Hilton on Sunday on NBC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
