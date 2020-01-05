Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton make an appointment at their balloon party

Rami Malek I could pick up another prize on Sunday 2020 golden balloonsbut in spite of everything, he is still happy to have fun and get into the spirit of the awards with his special lady, Lucy Boynton!

The Oscar-winning actor, an Emmy and a 38-year-old Golden Globe and the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent Anthony Vaccarello He co-organized the party prior to the Saint Laurent Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. Rami was accompanied by Lucy, his Bohemian Rhapsody Co-star and girlfriend of one year.

They were also joined by the actor's sister at the party, Jasmine Malek, an emergency doctor.

Rami wore a black suit and Lucy wore a mini black and silver striped blazer dress, thick black sandals and a thick leopard print headband over her blond bob.

Other famous guests included models Hailey Bieber Y Kaia Gerber, as much as Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade.

The party was one of several parties before the Golden Globes that took place this weekend.

Early in the day, Rami attended the Gold Meets Golden event.

Look at photos of stars at the Golden Globe parties before 2020:

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

The lovebirds appear in the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent, which co-hosted the actor.

Rami Malek, Jasmine Malek, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Rami Malek and Jasmine Malek

The actor appears with his sister at the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent, which was co-host.

Ashley Grace, Topher Grace

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for The Art of the Elysium

Topher Grace and wife Ashley

The two announce their pregnancy with their second child at the Art of Elysium event.

Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pre-Golden Globes Party 2020, BAFTA Tea Party

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for BAFTA

Adam Driver and Leonardo DiCaprio

The two hang out at the Los Angeles BAFTA tea party, sponsored by Heineken, at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills. DiCaprio was very popular at the party and many approached him to chat and take pictures. Before he left, he was seen hitting Driver on the shoulder and giving him a goodbye hug.

Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber

The model arrives at the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent.

Bella Hadid, Pre-Golden Globes Party 2020, The Art of Elysium

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for The Art of the Elysium

Bella Hadid

The model wears black leather at the Art of Elysium event.

Awkwafina, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Awkwafina

the Farewell Star makes us want to say hello with her mixed print dress.

Kaia Gerber, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Kaia Gerber

The model poses at the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent.

Antonio Banderas, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Antonio Banderas

Banners looks very elegant with a relaxed outfit and a colorful shirt.

Laura Dern, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Laura Dern

the Big little lies The actress becomes bright and bold for the special occasion.

Beanie Feldstein, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

the Smart reserve Star looks hot, hot, hot in her fun and fabulous dress. Matching heels and lipstick are a chef's kiss.

Billy Porter, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Billy porter

Make a pose! The actor appears and is shown with a dazzling design and an equally striking hat.

Cynthia Erivo, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Cynthia Erivo

She is beautiful and it is grace. The actress looks effortlessly elegant in this totally white design.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Gold Meets Golden

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin

The real life Once Upon a time A married couple walks the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event presented by the Coca Cola company. Inside, they were seen drinking and chatting with guests, and they also held hands throughout the afternoon.

Gabrielle Union, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Gabrielle Union

The actress appears in the party before the Golden Globes of Saint Laurent.

Gillian Anderson, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Gillian anderson

Lady in Red! Anderson keeps things elegant effortlessly with his intense red design.

Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan

Sacha Baron Cohen, Fisher Island, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

The couple that attends parties together stays together.

Joey King, Hunter King, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Joey King and Hunter King

The dynamic duo pose together on the red carpet in seemingly matching designs.

Nicole Kidman, Gold Meets Golden

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Nicole Kidman

The Oscar winner poses on the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event.

Kaitlyn Dever, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The 23-year-old Golden Globe nominee keeps things simple but avant-garde with her completely black ensemble (and so daring).

Storm Reid, gold meets gold

Stewart Cook / Variety / Shutterstock

Storm Reid

The actress takes a pose at the seventh annual Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes event, which took place at Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Los Angeles. Inside, she was seen eating food from The Caviar Club before signing a gold BMW for charity.

Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Gold Meets Golden

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch

The two pose on the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event hosted by The Coca-Cola Company.

Jodie Comer, BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Jodie Eat

Pretty in pink! The 26-year-old star illuminates the red carpet with a vibrant pink blouse and elegant pants.

Craig Robinson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Golden Globes W magazine party before 2020

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine

Jodie Turner-Smith and Craig Robinson

The actress and new wife of Joshua Jackson, who is supposedly pregnant with his first child, greets the actor in W The Golden Globes party before 2020 of the magazine in celebration of its Best Performance edition, at the stands on February 4, 2020.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lakeith Stanfield, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lakeith Stanfield

The newlyweds, who reportedly expect their first child, appear with the actor and the rapper in W Magazine party.

Rami Malek, gold meets gold

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Rami Malek

The Oscar winner appears at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event at Virginia Robinson Gardens.

Joey King, Fashion Police Widget, gold meets gold

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Joey king

The Golden Globe nominated star of The act appears in the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event sponsored by Beverly Hills BMW and FASHWIRE. Inside, she was seen taking selfies with several Paralympic athletes.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Golden Globes W magazine party before 2020

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Ellen Pompeo

The newlyweds, who reportedly expect their first child, appear with the Grey's Anatomy star at the W magazine party.

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Golden Globes W magazine party before 2020

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

The newlyweds, who reportedly expect their first child, do a pose in W Magazine party.

Joey King, Golden Globes W magazine party before 2020

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine

Joey king

Hulu star The act makes a pose in W Magazine party.

Antonio Banderas, Quentin Tarantino, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W magazine

Antonio Banderas and Quentin Tarantino

The actor greets the director in the W magazine party

Chris Evans, Golden Globes W magazine party before 2020

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine

Chris Evans

the Captain America Y Avengers star is all smiles to W Magazine party.

Rain Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W magazine

Rain Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

the jester The actor appears with his sister and fiancee in W The Golden Globes party before 2020 of the magazine in celebration of its Best Performance edition, at the stands on February 4, 2020.

Adam Driver, Ana de Armas, Pedro Almodóvar, Margaret Qualley, Pre-2020 Golden Globes W Magazine Party

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W magazine

Adam Driver, Ana de Armas, Pedro Almodóvar and Margaret Qualley

The stars mix in the W magazine party

Craig Robinson, Lakeith Stanfield, W Magazine Party of the Golden Globes before 2020

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W magazine

Craig Robinson and Lakeith Stanfield

The party of the stars in W Magazine party.

This year, Rami is nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Mr. Robot for the third time Last year, he won his first Golden Globe, for his performance in the film. Bohemian Rhapsody. See a complete list of Golden Globe nominations.

The Golden Globes 2020 will air live from Beverly Hilton on Sunday on NBC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT! After the broadcast, recap the most important moments of the night watching the ME! After the party at 11 pm. ET / 8 p.m. PT, only in E!

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

