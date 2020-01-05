Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas put the mercury on the red carpet of Vanity Fair

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the celebration of the Vanity Fair Awards season last night in Los Angeles. The couple made a touch of style on the red carpet with their well thought out look. Complementing each other in coordinated looks, Priyanka and Nick were a gift for the eyes.

Impressive in a set of Elie Saab, Priyanka attended the event wearing a black Victorian blouse with a bright blue skirt. She tied her hair in a cape bun and finished the look with a pair of golden earrings. With the sweet arm perfect for his lady, Nick wore a velvet suit in eggplant tones with an indigo turtleneck.

Check out the photos of this elegant couple while they go out in style in Los Angeles.