Pompeo warns Iran that the United States could attack if Tehran retaliates

When several interviewers asked him on Sunday if the United States would attack cultural sites, Pompeo avoided responding directly. He said on ABC's "This Week,quot; that the United States "would behave legally,quot; and "would behave within the system."

Mr. Pompeo made his statements as Parliament of Iraq. He voted to expel more than 5,000 US troops from Iraq. The United States military has been fighting the Islamic State, a Sunni militant group that seized huge expanses of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014, but is now transforming into an insurgency after years of military defeats.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi of Iraq, a Shiite leader who has ties to Tehran, criticized the presence of US troops following the attack on General Suleimani, although he has not yet signed Parliament's bill.

US military officials said on Sunday they were suspending operations against the Islamic State when US forces prepared to retaliate by Iran and its partners.

When asked about the vote of the Iraqi Parliament, Mr. Pompeo said on the CBS program "Face the Nation,quot; that the United States would continue to fight against the Islamic State. "It is the United States that is prepared to help the Iraqi people get what they deserve and continue our mission there to end the terrorism of ISIS and others in the region," he said.

In Tehran, the country's national security council finalizes its commitments to limit uranium enrichment in a nuclear agreement that Iran reached in 2015 with the United States, China, Russia and three Western European nations. Trump withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and again imposed significant sanctions against Iran, starting Washington and Tehran on the current road of confrontation.

The other nations in the agreement had tried to urge Iran to join the agreement, as it had been doing until the recent escalation cycles. After Trump again imposed sanctions, Iran began violating certain limits to nuclear activities.