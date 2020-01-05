Pompeo warns Iran that the United States could attack if Tehran retaliates

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iran on Sunday that the United States could attack the country within its borders if leaders there take hostile measures against US interests after the drone attack that killed a high-ranking general .
"I have been part of the discussion and planning process, everything I have seen on how we will respond with great force and great vigor if the Iranian leadership makes a bad decision," Pompeo said in the "CNN State of the Union." "." We hope they don't, but when they do, the United States will respond. "
"We will be brave in protecting American interests, and we will do so in a manner that is consistent with the rule of law," he added.
In appearances on five television shows on Sunday morning, Pompeo underlined President Trump's message the day before that the United States had chosen sites to attack within Iran if Tehran ordered assaults on US assets or citizens in retaliation for the attack with drones in Baghdad that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani.
Mr. Trump wrote on twitter that the United States had chosen 52 sites, "some of a very high level and important for Iran and the Iranian culture,quot;, that "WILL BE VERY QUICK AND VERY HARD HITS,quot;.
The focus of cultural sites is against international law, and critics denounced Trump for his statement.
Trump and Pompeo's comments about possible US attacks on Iran will surely increase tensions with Congress, where Democrats and some Republicans say the Trump administration is not authorized to go to war with Iran.
Lawmakers have criticized Trump for not telling them before the attack on General Suleimani. Among those who attack Trump's actions is a Republican, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who wrote on Twitter that the main question "Is it if the murder of Soleimani will expand the war to endanger the lives of every American soldier or diplomat in the Middle East?"
When several interviewers asked him on Sunday if the United States would attack cultural sites, Pompeo avoided responding directly. He said on ABC's "This Week,quot; that the United States "would behave legally,quot; and "would behave within the system."
Mr. Pompeo made his statements as Parliament of Iraq. He voted to expel more than 5,000 US troops from Iraq. The United States military has been fighting the Islamic State, a Sunni militant group that seized huge expanses of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014, but is now transforming into an insurgency after years of military defeats.
Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi of Iraq, a Shiite leader who has ties to Tehran, criticized the presence of US troops following the attack on General Suleimani, although he has not yet signed Parliament's bill.
US military officials said on Sunday they were suspending operations against the Islamic State when US forces prepared to retaliate by Iran and its partners.
When asked about the vote of the Iraqi Parliament, Mr. Pompeo said on the CBS program "Face the Nation,quot; that the United States would continue to fight against the Islamic State. "It is the United States that is prepared to help the Iraqi people get what they deserve and continue our mission there to end the terrorism of ISIS and others in the region," he said.
In Tehran, the country's national security council finalizes its commitments to limit uranium enrichment in a nuclear agreement that Iran reached in 2015 with the United States, China, Russia and three Western European nations. Trump withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and again imposed significant sanctions against Iran, starting Washington and Tehran on the current road of confrontation.
The other nations in the agreement had tried to urge Iran to join the agreement, as it had been doing until the recent escalation cycles. After Trump again imposed sanctions, Iran began violating certain limits to nuclear activities.
Pompeo told CNN that "this war began,quot; when the Obama administration entered into the nuclear agreement. Even when Tehran had complied with the terms of the agreement, Pompeo said, the agreement gave Iran "free rein,quot; to expand its regional activities.
Former Obama administration officials who worked on Middle Eastern affairs said that the actions of Trump and his assistants had resulted in greater dangers for the United States and US citizens.
"The vote in Iraq to seek the total withdrawal of the United States is only the beginning of the predictable consequences of Trump's reckless escalation with Iran," he said. Jeffrey Prescott, senior director for Iran, Iraq, Syria and the Gulf States in the National Security Council of President Barack Obama. “We should expect to see Iran accelerate its nuclear program as well.
"The conclusion is this: Trump and Pompeo promised that withdrawing from the agreement with Iran and imposing the & # 39; maximum pressure & # 39; would bring us new negotiations, a & # 39; better deal & # 39 ;, additional limits to the nuclear program of Iran and would deter Iran's regional aggression. " he added. "None of that has happened,quot;.
Iran and US policy analysts said the assassination of General Suleimani and other Trump administration actions seemed to take place in the absence of a broader strategy.
"This attack has not changed the problem that the United States does not yet have a clear strategy towards Iran," said Dalia Dassa Kaye, an Iranian expert at the RAND Corporation, a research group that often advises the US government. "What do we want to achieve? If the goal of maximum pressure was to create a better Iranian behavior or a better nuclear deal, it is difficult to see how this attack advances in any of the targets."
John Gans, a former speech editor for the Department of Defense and author of a new book on the National Security Council, said Trump's aggressive tweets about Iran "make Pompeo's work, gather diplomatic support and mitigate the opposition , be much more difficult and will only inspire opposition and action in Congress. "
Iranian officials reacted strongly to Trump's tweet on Saturday about attacking 52 sites in his country. The head of Parliament's national security committee, Mojtaba Zolnour, said that if the United States attacked 52 places, a number Trump said is based on the number of US hostages taken by Iranians in 1979, Iran would retaliate and attack so many places as there are Quranic verses.
Hossein Dehghan, military advisor to ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, told CNN that Iran's response "will be military and will attack US military targets."
Trump's tweet has become a unifying call among many Iranians. They share it widely on social networks and telephone applications with the message "Attend the funeral for our cultural heritage."
Pompeo did not give any new details on Sunday about what he and other Trump advisers said it was intelligence that showed "imminent attacks,quot; that General Suleimani had been planning on American interests in the Middle East. Some Pentagon officials have said that there were no intelligence about Iran that was different from the ordinary stream of risk alerts.
When Congress starts its new session next week, lawmakers will surely pressure Trump, Pompeo and other senior officials on intelligence and war authorization for any future military attack against Iran.
Representative Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan and former C.I.A. The Pentagon analyst and official who worked in Iraq said on Friday that the administration should inform Congress as soon as possible and request congressional war authorization if it intends to carry out prolonged actions.
"Congress needs to understand the administration's plan as soon as possible," he said.
The executive branch has an open war authorization granted by Congress in 2001 to persecute Al Qaeda and associated groups in retaliation for the attacks of September 11, 2001.
Last year, some members of Congress and attendees said senior administration officials seemed to be making an implicit case in briefings with Congress. that the 2001 authorization could cover Iran; The officials' argument was that Iran has had links with al Qaeda and Taliban figures. Vice President Mike Pence wrote a tweet Friday with falsehoods that link Iran with al Qaeda.
On Friday, Robert C. O & # 39; Brien, the national security adviser, said the attack on Suleimani had been legally allowed under a 2002 Congress authorization that allowed President George W. Bush to wage a war against Saddam Hussein and The Iraqi nation
Chris Cameron contributed reports from Washington and Farnaz Fassihi contributed reports from New York.
%MINIFYHTML0b5a504dbec897af38f8e1f6cf6e3ec39%