Pink donates $ 500K to the Australian aid effort amid the Bushfire crisis

The creator of successes & # 39; What About Us & # 39; makes a donation to help victims and those affected by the devastating forest fire Under Under, and raises awareness about the relief effort.

Up News Info

Pink He has promised $ 500,000 to help those in Australia affected by forest fires that plague the country.

The total number of deaths from forest fires reached 18 on Sunday, January 5, 2020, with more than 1,500 homes destroyed in flames this season in New South Wales and Victoria.

While the stars include Kim Kardashian Y Selena Gomez He went to social networks to urge fans to donate whatever they could to the relief efforts, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, said she is "totally devastated" and promises a donation of half a million dollars "directly to local fire services that are fighting very hard on the front line. "

"My heart is with our friends and family in Oz," he added.

Selena also shared a link to an article on Instagram, urging her 164 million followers to donate and write: "Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia."

"Pray for all those affected and all the first responders. I am making a donation and I would love you to consider doing the same if you can."

Meanwhile, Kim alerted his fans on Instagram Stories about the fact that "more than 500 million animals have been killed in Australia," and shared on Twitter: "Climate change is real."

Kelly Rowland She also reflected on the devastation in a sincere clip, where she and her five-year-old son Titan sent their best wishes, while writing in the caption: "While the world welcomes a new year, let's keep all affected by the horrible fires in Australia in our hearts. "

"As the devastation grows in OUR environment, wildlife and, of course, the number of human victims, let's sustain ourselves with love and prayer."