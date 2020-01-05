Pierce Brosnan makes it a family affair on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, since Paris and Dylan are ambassadors

%MINIFYHTMLa42e1bef122fb60106a3c0e5c00b64849% %MINIFYHTMLa42e1bef122fb60106a3c0e5c00b648410%

Pierce Brosnan turned the red carpet of the Golden Globes into a family affair after posing for photos with his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, and their children Paris and Dylan, who are this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors. It is clear that the family is proud of the two children who have drawn attention as male models and have a large base of growing fans. When Ricky Gervais launched the red carpet for the awards ceremony on Friday, Paris and Dylan were present. Pierce was radiant with pride for his children and shared a video of the moment on his official Instagram account.

Pierce and his wife, Keely, have had a strong presence during their children's embassy and fans went crazy when they saw the whole family touching the red carpet together. Both Pierce and Keely have been interacting on social media about their children's achievements.

Paris and Dylan expressed their gratitude for being appointed ambassadors.

Pierce shared the following legend along with the video of his children displaying the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

"Dylan and Paris launch the red carpet for @goldenglobes with Ricky Gervais at the Beverly Hilton Hotel 💥💥💥💥"

The photos of the Brosnan family posing on the red carpet are becoming viral and fans were delighted to see them all together in one place. Both Dylan and Paris wore black tuxedos with white shirts and black bow ties. Pierce opted for a navy tuxedo with a matching midnight blue shirt. Both Paris and Pierce wore their strands glued back, while Dylan wore his long strands apart to the side.

Keely Shaye Brosnan looked beautiful in a shiny black dress with a velvet jacket. She wore her long brown hair loose and falling on her shoulders. She combined the set with earrings.

You can see a photo slideshow of the Brosnans on the red carpet of the Golden Globes below.

