Pep Guardiola expects similar tactics from Man Utd in the Carabao Cup for the Premier League meeting | Soccer news

Watch Man Utd vs Man City in their first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals on Tuesday: coverage begins at Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 7:30 pm





Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes to repeat the Manchester United game plan when they meet at the Carabao Cup this week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team produced an exciting counterattack football show to beat City 2-1 in the derby last month at Etihad Stadium.

Rival teams will meet again in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal at Old Trafford on Tuesday, live on Sky sports – And Guardiola feels he knows what to expect.

Guardiola said: "It will be quite similar. Of course, in Old Trafford it will be quite different from here, but they are a team built for running."

"When they can run they are one of the best teams, and not only in England, I would say, due to the rhythm they have: (Daniel) James, (Mason) Greenwood, (Anthony) Martial, (Marcus) Rashford and (Jesse) Lingard.

"I have the feeling that they are going to run, once or twice or three times, or as many times as possible, and we have to reduce accumulation errors. We have to be prepared for that, but we have to do our game."

United tore the City's defense on numerous occasions on December 7 and could have had much more to show for their efforts than the goals of the first half of Rashford and Martial.

Nicolas Otamendi withdrew him late, but United clung to inflict a defeat that gave another blow to the faltering defense of the City Premier League title.

Despite that, it was a game dominated by the City in terms of possession and opportunities created and Guardiola did not feel that his team did much wrong.

"I am not going to prepare our game just thinking," don't let them run & # 39; "he added.

"We have to go there and try to score a goal, play our game and try to get a good result from there."

"Except for the first few minutes when we conceded three or four times that they could run, the rest of the game really liked the game we played and the possibilities we created in many situations."

"I would like to play quite similar."