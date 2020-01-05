Pentland Hills thrills Nicky Henderson ahead of Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML9182efdb04e05a479693c747c90536a49% %MINIFYHTML9182efdb04e05a479693c747c90536a410%





Pentland Hills (black cap) follows his Cheltenham victory at Aintree



Nicky Henderson could not be happier with Pentland Hills, as he considers the adjustment options for the Hurdle Champion in Wincanton or Haydock.

The Unibet Champion Hurdle obstacle test in Haydock arrives first on January 18, while almost a month later on February 15 is the Betway Kingwell Hurdle in Wincanton.

Pentland Hills, a double youth fence winner of Grade One, has only been seen once this season, when it travels well before fading to finish fifth at the International Hurdle in Cheltenham last month.

Henderson said: "He is ticking happily, I can tell you. It's just a matter of where we are going with him. I think Wincanton and Haydock are possibilities."

"His return was very good and I was delighted with him. I think he has been violently forgotten. In my opinion, however humble, if you disarmed the International, the best horse of the race was Pentland Hills. It was just lack of work.

"He was big and optimistic and I can't tell you how well he has done it since then. His coat and everything just shined. It will be like a new horse the next time you see it."

Another junior winner of Grade One in the yard last season was Fusil Raffles, who fought to win his return at Wincanton and was disappointing at the Christmas Hurdle behind the Epatante stable mate.

"The only horse that has disappointed me in that department (Champion Hurdle) is Rifle Raffles," Henderson said.

"Nothing has come to light with him. Epatante is great and I'm still tempted to go straight there (Chamnpion Hurdle). I know that the Contenders Hurdle was Buveur D & # 39; Air's career (like a trampoline for Cheltenham), but I wanted that land and I'm not sure Epatante does it. "