Paul Rudd has a secondary business that you may not know

What is it like to play two versions of yourself?

"It's a bit strange, but you start to get in the rhythm of being able to keep track of both in my mind," nominated for the Golden Globes Paul Rudd He told E! News & # 39; Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet tonight of his role in the Netflix comedy Living with yourself. "It can be a bit confusing when I'm not looking at anything."

But acting is not Rudd's only concert these days. In fact, he has a sweet "hustle and bustle,quot; that some fans might not know.

"Jeffrey Dean Morgan Y Hilarie Burton and me and my wife, we own a candy store called Samuel & # 39; s Sweet Shop. It's in Rhinebeck, New York, check it out! "Rudd spoke.