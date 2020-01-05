Paul Pogba: Sunday supplement panel discusses the future of the Man Utd star | Soccer news





Paul Pogba is currently out of action for an ankle injury

Paul Pogba may be injured but remains the center of attention at Manchester United, and Sunday complements his future and the work of his agent, Mino Raiola, was examined.

The French midfielder is currently out of play due to an ankle problem, but it was news before the United FA Cup draw with Wolves when his agent Raiola followed an interview with Sky Sports News, in which he said Pogba is happy at the club, telling Italian media that he would do it. You will not send any of your other customers to Old Trafford.

Jason Burt, the chief soccer correspondent at the Telegraph, sat down with Raiola at the end of last year and gained a rare insight into how the super agent operates. Burt believes that, despite Raiola's large sums of player transfers, he has Pogba's best interests at heart, although Raiola is not convinced that a return to United is the best move for the first midfielder place.

"The interesting thing was this perception that it's only for the money," Burt said. "Obviously he has won a lot of money with the game and with the deals he has made with his clients, but what he would say is that he realized that he really cared about his players."

"The way he talked about Pogba, it was very clear in the way he thought Pogba's career should unfold. He wasn't sure if he would return to Manchester United in the first place, but he said & # 39; the player wants to go there, he wants to come back "and said,quot; he felt it was like going home. "

"Now he believes that possibly part of the problem in Manchester United is not Paul Pogba or Manchester United, it is not the right choice for both of them. Why did they buy it in the first place, did they really need it? The lack of identity in Manchester United,quot; .

Super agent Mino Raiola

Darren Lewis, a football writer in the Mirror, echoed Raiola's suggestion that Pogba and Manchester United have proven not to fit well and argued that many first-class players would fight to shine on the current side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"A lot of people see Pogba as the problem, the scapegoat, but some of his worst performances this season have come without him on the team and he hasn't been there to blame him," Lewis said.

"If you look at the team from France with which he won the World Cup, he was surrounded by quality. The Juventus team with which he won the league and reached the Champions League final, was surrounded by quality."

"This is an average Manchester United team. You can't trust them from game to game."

"Pogba is blamed for many of the problems at the club and it might be better to get out of there. At this time, he can bring any number of marquee players to Manchester United and they would have difficulties, due to the problems that are at stake. club. "

Dominic King, the North Mail Daily soccer reporter, also believes that Pogba's future is far from Old Trafford, and says it can even be a relief when he leaves.

"He's almost getting to the point where he is distracted from being there," King said. "You could see Solskjaer's reaction on Friday when the question came; he tries to keep his head level, but you saw the flickering in him where his cheeks swelled."

"The longer Pogba stays, the more they will discuss it. I remember him in Liverpool with Luis Suarez. He reaches the point where no matter how good the player is, he can become too heavy, oppressive. And you have to clean up rest."

"They should have sold it last summer," Burt added. "Why did they hold on to him? They obviously wanted his valuation to be fulfilled, but they should have made the deal and set him free. That is a sign of strength."

"They saw it as a sign of strength to keep Paul Pogba. But if he isn't going to be the player they want him to be or can't fit in, they should let him go and let him go."