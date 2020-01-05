Patricia Arquette delivers a sober acceptance speech at the Golden Globes

You can always count on Patricia Arquette to deliver an acceptance speech that transcends the moment and talks about things bigger than Hollywood and the awards.
And things were no different when he took the stage, at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5 (sunglasses with pink frames, nothing less!) To accept the trophy for the best performance of an actress in a series , limited series or TV movie at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for their work at Hulu & # 39; s The act. And we could describe his sober and sincere speech turned into a call to action, but we prefer to let him speak for himself because he is so powerful.
"Thank you very much, a wonderful surprise. Thank you for my fellow nominees, Hollywood Foreign Press, UCP and Hulu," he began. "TO Joey king, my great co-star, I love you so much. You are an amazing talent gift. To my children, to my agent and manager. And I am very grateful to be here and celebrate this, but I also know that tonight, January 5, 2020, we are not going to look back tonight at the history books. "
"We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America, a president tweeting a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites," he continued. "Young people risk their lives, they travel all over the world. People who don't know if the bombs will fall on their children's heads. And the continent of Australia on fire."
From there, he begged his colleagues in the room and those who were watching at home. "So, although I love my children so much, I beg everyone to give them a better world for our children and their children," he concluded. "We have to vote in 2020. And we have to get, beg and beg that everyone we know vote in 2020. Thank you."
To take home the trophy, Arquette beat players like Helena Bonham Carter in The crown, Toni Collette in Amazing, Meryl steep in Big little liesY Emily Watson in Chernobyl.
