Pam Grier denies the fight against stage four cancer

A B C

While returning to the set to work on the third season of her ABC show, the actress of & # 39; Bless This Mess & # 39; Close the Internet chats suggesting that you are fighting stage four cancer.

Up News Info –

Cancer survivor Pam Grier He has closed the speculation that he is fighting the disease again.

Social media posts began appearing this week, suggesting that Pam was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer and is fighting for her life.

However, a representative of the star confirmed to TMZ that there is no truth in the rumors, insisting that he is well and starting to work in the third season of his ABC program "Bless this mess" weekend.

Grier was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in 1988 and was given only 18 months of life. Through a hard treatment, he recovered and has been in remission since then.

The 71-year-old actress got her first role in a movie in 1970, and then appeared in blockbusters, including "Foxy Brown","Coffy"Y Quentin Tarantino movie "Jackie brown".