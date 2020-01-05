Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga have an emotional meeting behind the scenes

What do you need to do Oprah Winfrey cry? More like who … the answer: Lady Gaga.

The singer was sincere about her career, her life and her personal traumas while speaking on stage with the television magnate at the first event for her WW 2020 Vision Tour in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. A day later, Oprah posted on her Instagram a video of her crying while talking with Gaga behind the scenes after her appearance.

"Where is she? Where is Gaga?" Oprah said, before locating the singer and hugging her. "Can I tell you that you were so amazing? You were so good! You were so vulnerable, you were so sincere, you were so real. I couldn't even believe you were doing that! Oh my God, you were so real, so good, so strong , So you! It was so good. Thank you for doing that for me. "

"Of course I would. That is what happens when you are in the presence of an angel," said Gaga, who was also moved.

"I thought I couldn't believe you said these things. And you were so vulnerable," Oprah said, giving the singer another hug.

"However, they both let us in," said Oprah's best friend and television personality. Gayle king.

During her talk on stage, Gaga spoke briefly about her upcoming new music and also talked about her new rumors of past romance that involve her and her. A star has been born co-star Bradley Cooper– Which she denied again, mental health, living with fibromyalgia and being a victim of sexual assault – of what she has spoken before.