Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga have an emotional meeting behind the scenes

What do you need to do Oprah Winfrey cry? More like who … the answer: Lady Gaga.
The singer was sincere about her career, her life and her personal traumas while speaking on stage with the television magnate at the first event for her WW 2020 Vision Tour in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. A day later, Oprah posted on her Instagram a video of her crying while talking with Gaga behind the scenes after her appearance.
"Where is she? Where is Gaga?" Oprah said, before locating the singer and hugging her. "Can I tell you that you were so amazing? You were so good! You were so vulnerable, you were so sincere, you were so real. I couldn't even believe you were doing that! Oh my God, you were so real, so good, so strong , So you! It was so good. Thank you for doing that for me. "
"Of course I would. That is what happens when you are in the presence of an angel," said Gaga, who was also moved.
"I thought I couldn't believe you said these things. And you were so vulnerable," Oprah said, giving the singer another hug.
"However, they both let us in," said Oprah's best friend and television personality. Gayle king.
During her talk on stage, Gaga spoke briefly about her upcoming new music and also talked about her new rumors of past romance that involve her and her. A star has been born co-star Bradley Cooper– Which she denied again, mental health, living with fibromyalgia and being a victim of sexual assault – of what she has spoken before.
"I was repeatedly raped when I was 19, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and not processing that trauma," he told Oprah.
The television mogul told the singer behind the scenes that she was touched by her presence and the way she held herself and spoke to the public.
"And thank you very much for being part of healing me and my life," Gaga said.
"Let's end with shame, honey," Oprah replied. "That was so good. That was powerful."
"We gave a great dose of courage together," Gaga said.
"Hey, we took a big bite of bravery!" Oprah said, while the two hugged each other again. "We don't even bite a little."
"No, that was all the food," Gaga said, before telling Oprah he loves her.
Oprah wrote on her Instagram: "# Oprahs2020VisionTour Fort Lauderdale, thank you for your warmth and fantastic generosity. And @ladygaga: Your willingness to & # 39; go there & # 39; with your vulnerability opened all our hearts today. See our full interview this Wednesday 1/8 at @ ww.now & # 39; s IGTV. #BigBiteOfBravery ".
