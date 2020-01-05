Olivier Giroud: Frank Lampard confirms that Chelsea striker could leave in January | Soccer news





Olivier Giroud seems ready to leave Chelsea for new pastures

Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea in January, head coach Frank Lampard confirmed.

The Frenchman has started only two games this season and is within the last six months of his contract with Chelsea, having joined the Arsenal of the London Blues in the transfer window of January 2018.

The 33-year-old was an unused substitute in the 2-0 victory of the third round of the Chelsea FA Cup against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and fueled speculation that he will leave by saying goodbye to the Stamford Bridge crowd in The final beep.

Sky Sports News understands that Chelsea failed with an offer of £ 34 million by Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, and Lampard hinted that Giroud's departure could depend on the club bringing an adequate replacement.

"There are no updates on Ollie, but I have talked to him," Lampard said of Giroud.

"If the conditions are that it is something that you really want to do and it works for the club, for me and for the team, it is something that could happen."

"But only when all those bases are covered. So we will see if we are there."

