Olivia Colman wins the best actress in a drama at the Golden Globes

Olivia Colman He won the Best Actress award in a TV Drama at the Golden Globes 2020 for his portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the historical success of Netflix The crown, making her the second star to take home the prize for the role.
Although he recently won an Oscar and The Crown has been the favorite of the awards since his debut, no one seemed more surprised by his victory than Colman herself.
"I had money for this not to happen. After last year I feel that I have been living someone else's life and now I definitely feel that I won another person's prize," he said after taking the stage.
Then he continued to prove charming without effort, admitting, "I don't know what to say because I really got drunk a little because I thought this wasn't going to happen, so thanks I'm completely perplexed."
Then he showed good taste by shouting at random to the cast of Fleabag, saying: "Fleabag and everyone present, honestly, seeing everyone is so exciting that we are gone, & # 39; Look who it is, look who is there! & # 39; Thank you for inviting us, thank you for inviting me, I had a great time. Thank you very much. "
Colman won in a stacked category that included critics asJennifer Aniston (The morning show), Jodie Eat (Killing Eva), Nicole Kidman (Big little lies) Y Reese witherspoon (The morning show) to take home the prize.
Before Colman, a previous winner in the Balloons for his work on The night manager, assumed the role of Queen Elizabeth, Claire Foy He won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama for his two seasons.
Colman's co-stars Tobias Menzies how Prince Philip Y Helena Bonham Carter since Princess Margaret also got nominations for her work during the third season of the real drama.
