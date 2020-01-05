Olivia Colman wins the best actress in a drama at the Golden Globes

May he reign a long time!

Olivia Colman He won the Best Actress award in a TV Drama at the Golden Globes 2020 for his portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the historical success of Netflix The crown, making her the second star to take home the prize for the role.

Although he recently won an Oscar and The Crown has been the favorite of the awards since his debut, no one seemed more surprised by his victory than Colman herself.

"I had money for this not to happen. After last year I feel that I have been living someone else's life and now I definitely feel that I won another person's prize," he said after taking the stage.

Then he continued to prove charming without effort, admitting, "I don't know what to say because I really got drunk a little because I thought this wasn't going to happen, so thanks I'm completely perplexed."