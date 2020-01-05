Olivia Colman is the best drama series actress, & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; win the second prize

Netflix / Amazon

Among the awards given at the awards ceremony, organized by Ricky Gervais, is the Carol Burnett Prize, with the star of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; Kate McKinnon delivering it to winner Ellen DeGeneres.

Up News Info –

More winners were revealed at the 2020 Golden Globes that took place on Sunday, January 5 at night in Los Angeles. Among the prizes awarded in the great event was the Carol Burnett Prize, with "Saturday night live"star Kate McKinnon presenting it to the winner Ellen Degeneres.

Going on stage to receive the award, McKinnon read a list of why she is grateful for the talk show host and that it included two pairs of Stan Smith shoes. However, she later became serious when she said she was grateful for Ellen for the "desire to unite everyone laughing at the things we all have in common."

"She risked her life and her entire career," McKinnon, referring to Ellen in her comedy "Ellen" in 1997. "Thank you Ellen for giving me a chance, a chance for a good life and thanks for the sweater with the image of the baby goat. "

Ellen then took the stage, thanking McKinnon and sending prayers to Australia for their wildfires. "I knew that on entering I would win," he joked. "After that I got a talk show and I could be myself and that was 17 years ago. All I always wanted to do was make people feel good and laugh," said Ellen, whose wife Portia de Rossi He was among the attendees.

Another winner that night was "HBO"Flea bag", which was named the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. It marked the second victory of the show as a star Phoebe Waller Bridge Previously, she was the winner of the Best Actress of an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her performance in the tragicomedy series.

"Everyone put so much heart and love into this show that we all became best friends," said Waller-Brigde, "which is ironic because the show is about such a lonely woman."

That night I also saw Patricia Arquette receiving the trophy "The act"The star was announced as the winner of Best Acting by an actress in a supporting role in a category of series, limited series or film made for television. Meanwhile, the award for best actor in a dramatic television series went to Brian Cox for his role in "Succession"Admitting that he was surprised by the victory, Cox thanked the showrunner, the cast and his wife for having endured him during all these years during his speech.

Best actress in a dramatic television series, one of the biggest awards in the Ricky Gervaishosted event, was presented to Olivia Colman, thanks to her incredible interpretation of Queen Elizabeth in "The crown"." I had already got a little drunk because I thought this was not going to happen, "he said during his acceptance speech.