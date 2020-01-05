Nipsey Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith, shares the last family vacation photo with the late rapper with Lauren London, Samiel Asghedom and all her beautiful children

Samantha Smith, who is the sister of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, delighted fans with one of the sweetest family images Lauren London presents during her Disneyland vacation.

The photo also shows Nipsey's two sons, Emani and Kross Asghedom, and Lauren's son, Cameron Carter. Samiel Asghedom, who is Nipsey's brother, also appears in the image.

A fan had this reaction to the photo: “This is a beautiful photo, and you even have Blacc Sam in the photo. Nice family photo. Beautiful."

Another commenter said: “Better memory, thank you very much for sharing. A strong tribe is always sending light and love!

This follower explained: “This photo here is an epic girl !! 🏁🏁 March 31, 2019 hurt my soul "He is taking care of everyone without a doubt !!!

A fourth sponsor revealed: “Beautiful memories 🏁🙏🏽💙 Thank you for sharing this. Keep your head beautifully. Already brother lit a fire under the elect. He will live forever. 🙌🏾 "

It seems that London is still mourning her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, when the actress turned to social media to express her pain by welcoming the New Year without her spouse.

The 35-year-old star updated her Instagram page with a new story, in which she wrote that last year changed her life, her existence changed, and while half of it was in heaven, the other half was here to pick up and continue

London goes on to say that things will never be the same for her, but she continues to wake up every day and pray.

The moving message concludes with "Long Live Ermias,quot; in memory of his deceased partner, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom.

Lauren was also sad because of the fact that New Year's Eve celebrated with Nipsey, while now she was alone because the actress shared a photo of her and her late boyfriend.

In the instant, which Lauren described with "Last year NYE. Hussle and Boog,quot;, she and Nipsey dress for a party while they pose together for the camera.

Nipsey died at the age of 33 when he was shot several times with a gun on March 31, 2019, in front of his clothing store.

The unexpected death of the famous rapper was a massive shock to his numerous fans, and thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects at the funeral, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



