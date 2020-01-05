Nikki Bella can't wait to marry Artem Chigvintsev later this year: she is apparently ready to have babies!

The lovebirds just got engaged and it turns out they don't want to waste time before actually getting married! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seem very happy and an internal report states that Nikki is determined to walk down the hall with her man before the end of the new year!

Not only that, but she is also more than ready to start a family, which is also one of the reasons she wants them to get married already.

As you know, a couple of days ago, she revealed the news with a romantic photo, writing next: ‘I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year! "

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Nikki and Artem are so happy and in love. The commitment was not a big surprise for the family, since they could see how happy Nikki has been and wants to have children, so as he grows up, they knew he was approaching. She has an eye on getting married in 2020. Her family is very happy for her and they absolutely love Artem and he has become so close with his whole family. He is the kindest and warmest guy and takes good care of her. "

It seems that the next steps in your relationship will be taken soon!

The engagement came after about a year of dating and the wedding bells will apparently be heard in less time!

As for Nikki's desire to become a mother very soon too, it makes perfect sense!

Ad

After all, the main reason why his relationship with John Cena didn't work was because he didn't want to have children while she really did!



Post views:

0 0