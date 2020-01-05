Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban throw half a million dollars to fight forest fires in Australia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban raised $ 500,000 to help fight the wildfires that devastate Australia, says a new report from Refinery 29.

Kidman referred to the forest fires in his Instagram Stories last Saturday, stating that his financial contribution was to help fight the fire that swept his native Australia. On his respective Instagram page, Keith Urban also addressed the devastation.

Kidman said in his IG publication that there have been many people affected by forest fires. For that reason, his support and that of his family are with the victims of the nation. While at a Golden Globe event earlier in the day, the actress apparently seemed upset while talking to People.

Kidman described herself as "so distracted,quot; by what was happening in Australia. A spokesman for Tom Cruise's ex-wife also added that Kidman's and Urban's house in the area was also under siege, but has not yet been destroyed.

Both parties, Urban and Kidman, donated a large sum of money to the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales, a government agency that helps track forest fires throughout the region. Reportedly, the fire service is the largest volunteer organization, in that field, in the world.

Earlier this week, singer and songwriter, Pink, also revealed that she was depositing half a million dollars for Australian fire services. Since the fires began in September last year, 24 deaths have been reported, according to an NBC report.

So far, the fires have traveled 12 million acres of land, spanning three different states in Australia, including South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales. The fires destroyed approximately 2,000 homes.

Ecologists estimate that the flames killed some 500 million mammals, reptiles and birds, only in New South Wales. According to USA Today, animals such as koalas are also under siege, to the point where they could end up in the list of endangered species. Forest fires swept the Innes Lake Nature Reserve, which is home to approximately 600 koalas.

Sue Ashton, president of Koala Conservation Australia, says her group is "very, very worried,quot; about the future of the species.



