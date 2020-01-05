NFL Draft order 2020: updated list of selections for each team after the wild card playoffs

Welcome to the order of the 2020 NFL Draft, Bills, Patriots, Saints and Eagles. Losers of the wild card weekend in the NFL playoffs are officially in place, located among the Pick Nos. 21-24.

Philadelphia, which barely slipped into the postseason with its NFC East title in 9-7, gets the 21st pick by virtue of having the worst record among the four wild card losers. The Eagles are followed by the Bills (10-6), Patriots (12-4) and Saints (13-3) in the draft order.

MOCK DRAFT 2020

Dolphins and panthers get the remains of QB from Bengals; Cowboys, Raiders find new stars

The first 20 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, of course, were set at the end of the regular season. The Redskins obtained the general selection number 2 behind the Bengals, who secured the first selection in Week 16.

Below is the official NFL Draft order for the first 24 selections in 2020, which now includes the teams that lost in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Draft Order of the NFL 2020

Pick No. Equipment Record one) Cincinnati Bengals 2-14 two) Washington Redskins 3-13 3) Detroit Lions 3-12-1 4) New York Giants 4-12 5) Miami Dolphins 5-11 6) Los Angeles Chargers 5-11 7) Carolina Panthers 5-11 8) Arizona Cardinals 5-10-1 9) Jacksonville Jaguars 6-10 10) Cleveland Browns 6-10 eleven) New York Jets 7-9 12) Oakland Raiders 7-9 13) Indianapolis Colts 7-9 14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 fifteen. Denver Broncos 7-9 sixteen. Atlanta Falcons 7-9 17) Dallas Cowboys 8-8 18) Miami Dolphins (via 8-8 Steelers) 19) Oakland Raiders (through 8-8 bears) twenty) Jacksonville Jaguars (via 9-7 Rams) twenty-one) Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) 22) Buffalo Bills (10-6) 2. 3) New England Patriots (12-4) 24) New Orleans Saints (13-3)

(The teams classified in the Pick Nos. 25-32 are still alive in the NFL playoffs).

In the last simulated draft of the NFL Sporting News for 2020, the Bengals land LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 general pick.

"Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much," writes SN Vinnie Iyer. "Burrow has enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in this class. With 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his physical and mental endurance in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery ".

In No. 2 overall, the Redskins, now led by a new defensive minded coach at Ron Rivera, take the opportunity to land on the Ohio State runner Chase Young.

Because Washington stays with Dwayne Haskins and goes to a QB, and because the other teams against Miami will probably not go to a QB either, the Dolphins in No. 5 in general should choose the remaining QBs, probably Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or Justin Herbert of Oregon. We have them going with Tua, with Herbert falling to the Panthers.