New Zealand batter Leo Carter hits six six in a match in T20 | Cricket News

The Canterbury Kings player is only the seventh hitter in cricket history to accomplish feat





Leo Carter of Canterbury Kings became the first New Zealander, and only the seventh batter in cricket history, to hit six six in a game during Sunday's Super Smash game against the Knights of the North.

The 25-year-old left-hander hit spinner Anton Devcich for six consecutive highs while his team triumphed with seven wickets in Christchurch.

He finished with an unbeaten 70 of only 29 balls in the T20 clash at Hagley Oval, with the Kings securing victory with seven surplus deliveries.

"Basically I crossed and turned as hard as I could," Carter told the station. Sky sport.

"I'm not so sure I have many in the middle, but it was a fairly short limit there, so they just moved. I was very grateful for that."

West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers, who hit Malcolm Nash of Glamorgan for six six while playing for Nottinghamshire in Swansea in 1968, was the first player to accomplish the feat.

It was followed in the history books by the Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh Indians, Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa, Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan and Englishman Ross Whiteley, who reached six six in a T20 Blast match for Worcestershire in 2017.