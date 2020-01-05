New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside the JNU campus | News

Several students and teachers have been injured after being attacked. by members of the right student group at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi (JNU) on Sunday.

Witnesses said the violence followed a public meeting organized by the JNU Teachers Association in connection with an increase in housing charges for students announced a few weeks ago.

The JNU Student Union, led by leftist groups, said its president, Aishe Ghosh, and many other students were injured in throwing stones and attacks by members of the right-wing student group Akhil Bharatiya.

Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

But ABVP, which is linked to the ruling Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP), claimed that its members were attacked by leftist student groups.

The videos on social networks seemed to show a group of several masked attackers wandering the campus wielding canes while the students shouted.

This is New Delhi-Capital of India. Masked thugs roam freely with sticks and the police did NOTHING to stop them. This attack on students of the UNJ seems previously planned. #JNUAttack #SOSJNU #JNUViolence #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/aVk4Pl9xoN – Md Asif Khan آصِف (@ imMAK02) January 5, 2020

The news channels also showed groups of masked people who are said to be from outside the campus, which the student bodies attributed to the factions of others, brandishing rods and sticks, targeting students and teachers and destroying property.

"When the violent mafia started hitting students and teachers, we approached the help of the wounded and also to know what was happening, but they also attacked us. We had to literally run through our lives, "a student who wanted to remain anonymous told Al Jazeera.

Another student, who did not wish to be named, said: "There was an environment of fear. They did not ask for anything, but beat everyone and persecuted us."

"The students were forced to close their doors and the students turned off the lights in their rooms to escape the violent crowd."

Local media reported that 20 to 30 people were injured.

New Delhi police officer Anand Mohan said police entered the campus at the request of the administration and that "the situation was under control."

The governor of New Delhi, Anil Baijal, said he had ordered the police to keep the law and order and take action against the perpetrators of violence.

Sitaram Yechury, secretary general of the Communist Party of India, called the attack a "collusion,quot; between the administration of JNU and the "thugs,quot; of a student group linked to the BJP.

"It is an attack planned by those in power, who fear the resistance provided by JNU," said Yechury.

An official from the Institute of Medical Sciences of All India (AIIMS) in Delhi said that most of the injured in the hospital were being treated for "lacerations, cuts and bruises."

"The brutal attack on the UN students and teachers by masked thugs, which has left many seriously injured, is shocking," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, a leading politician of the main opposition opposition party in Congress.

Yogendra Yadav, activist and former student of JNU, He rushed to campus after reports of the attack, but said he was not allowed to enter.

"During the last years, there has been an intellectual attack against JNU, which is one of the most important universities in India," Yadav told Al Jazeera at the gates of the university.

"What we see today is possibly the culmination of what has been happening in recent years. Previously there was an intellectual destruction of JNU, now we are seeing the physical destruction of JNU."

Additional report by Bilal Kuchay in New Delhi