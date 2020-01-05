Nene Leakes' son, Bryson Bryant, may not be the father of a separated child: Baby Mama, supposedly after Nene's money!

Symone Davis has talked a lot about the absence of Bryson Bryant and Nene Leakes from the life of their supposed son. A friend of the interior designer recently completed an interview that exposed Symone as a liar.

According to the friend, Symone is lying about her son's fatherhood. She spoke with All About the Tea exclusively to reveal who the child's true father is and why Bryson accepts it.

‘That is not Bryson's baby. She was fucking Bryson and three other men when she got pregnant with Blaze. She told me that Bryson is not Blaze's dad. She said her real father is in jail. This is why she (Symone Davis) has not yet had a DNA test or has taken Bryson to court for child support. She knows that he is not the father and wants to keep the farce. Bryson doesn't think Blaze is his son, but when he's not high, he treats the boy like a son and gives her (Symone Davis) a small pocket change for her care. "

That's not all the source said, they said Davis is looking for a fat check.

‘Symone chases NeNe's money and wants really badly in that program. That's the only thing he talks about: being famous and rich. "

This definitely makes Bryson's statement to Radar Online more relevant.

After Symone went public by hitting the 30-year-old girl, he spoke to tell her that she told him that the baby was not his.

‘Symone is doing something weird right now and I don't know what his deal is. Look, when I was pregnant, she told me that the baby was not mine. It was as good, great and that was it. Now, suddenly, she says it's mine. "

To add gas to this fire, recent reports claim that Symone wants to be at Real Housewives of Atlanta to expose the mother and son.



