Murder of Soleimani: Iran leaves the limits of the nuclear agreement | News

Iran has said it will no longer abide by any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers after a US air strike killed its main general in Baghdad on Friday.

Sunday's announcement means that Iran is abandoning the key provisions of the agreement that prevent it from having enough material to build an atomic weapon.

Iran insisted on a state television broadcast that remained open to negotiations with European partners, which so far have not been able to offer Tehran a way to sell its crude abroad despite US sanctions.

Nor did he depart from previous promises that he would not seek a nuclear weapon.

However, the announcement represents the clearest threat of nuclear proliferation Iran has made since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

It also increases regional tensions even further, as Iran's former enemy, Israel, has promised never to allow Iran to produce an atomic bomb.

The announcement came on Sunday night after another Iranian official said he would consider taking even tougher action on the murder of General Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Iran on Sunday to walk alongside a coffin carrying the remains of Soleimani, the former leader of his Quds expeditionary force.

Iran's state television cited a statement from the administration of President Hassan Rouhani saying that the country will not observe limitations on its enrichment, the amount of enriched uranium stored, as well as research and development in its nuclear activities.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced in a statement its fifth and final step to reduce Iran's commitments under the JCPOA," said a state television broadcaster, using an acronym for the agreement. "The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces limitations in operations."

He did not give details on what levels he would reach immediately in his program.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations control agency that observes Iran's program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, Iran said its cooperation with the IAEA "will continue as before."

Soleimani's assassination has intensified the crisis between Tehran and Washington after months of commercial attacks and threats that have put the edge of the Middle East.

The conflict has its roots in that Trump withdrew from Iran's atomic agreement and imposed sanctions that have paralyzed Iran's economy.

Iran has promised a "severe revenge,quot; for the US attack, which shocked the Iranians on all political lines. Many saw Soleimani as a pillar of the country at a time when it is beset by US sanctions and recent anti-government protests.

Moving away from the deal

In November, Iran intensified the activity at its underground nuclear plant in Fordow, a movement that, according to France, showed for the first time that Tehran explicitly planned to renounce a historic agreement with the world powers that were holding back their disputed nuclear work.

"With the presence of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran began injecting gas (uranium) into centrifuges in Fordow," state television reported.

Iran insisted that the last movement is not a violation of the nuclear agreement, but is based on articles 26 and 36 of the agreement.

The incident involving an IAEA inspector appeared to be the first of its kind since the historic agreement of Tehran with the major powers was reached in 2015, imposing restrictions on its uranium enrichment program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

The nuclear agreement, signed in 2015 by Iran, USA. The United States, France, Germany, China and Russia prohibits nuclear activity in Fordow, a plant located near the city of Qom and limited the level of uranium purity. 3.67 percent: suitable for civil power generation and well below the threshold of 90 percent grade of nuclear weapons.

Prior to the agreement, Iran used Fordow to enrich uranium with a fissile purity of 20 percent. Authorities have said that Tehran could enrich uranium again at 20 percent, but there is no need for that at this time.