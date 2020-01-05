Mourners invade the streets of Iran through the funeral marches of Suleimani

Huge crowds of mourners flocked to the streets of two Iranian cities on Sunday to pay their respects to Major General Qassim Suleimani, the country's second most powerful figure and leader of the elite Quds force, who was killed on Friday in an American. drone attack near Baghdad airport.

General Suleimani's body was returned to Iran early Sunday, after tens of thousands of people joined processions by him in four Iraqi cities, and he was greeted with military greetings at Ahvaz airport, a city in the southwest . Then, a funeral procession made its way through Ahvaz, the coffin covered with flowers and an Iranian flag, and representing mourning symbols of the Shia faith.

A mass of people meandered through the main streets of the city and a long bridge over the Karoun River. With an extension of more than 30 kilometers, or almost 20 miles, the crowds of men and women in black carried flags and photos of Mr. Suleimani and banged their chests in unison while Islamic prayers came out of the speakers around the city.

Iranian state television estimated that the mourners in Ahvaz and Mashhad, where the general's body was later transferred to another procession, added millions.