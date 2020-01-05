Mourners invade the streets of Iran through the funeral marches of Suleimani

Huge crowds of mourners flocked to the streets of two Iranian cities on Sunday to pay their respects to Major General Qassim Suleimani, the country's second most powerful figure and leader of the elite Quds force, who was killed on Friday in an American. drone attack near Baghdad airport.
General Suleimani's body was returned to Iran early Sunday, after tens of thousands of people joined processions by him in four Iraqi cities, and he was greeted with military greetings at Ahvaz airport, a city in the southwest . Then, a funeral procession made its way through Ahvaz, the coffin covered with flowers and an Iranian flag, and representing mourning symbols of the Shia faith.
A mass of people meandered through the main streets of the city and a long bridge over the Karoun River. With an extension of more than 30 kilometers, or almost 20 miles, the crowds of men and women in black carried flags and photos of Mr. Suleimani and banged their chests in unison while Islamic prayers came out of the speakers around the city.
Iranian state television estimated that the mourners in Ahvaz and Mashhad, where the general's body was later transferred to another procession, added millions.
"The attack really hurt and insulted the national pride of the Iranians," said Amir, a 35-year-old businessman and resident of Ahvaz who asked that his last name not be used for security reasons. "I went to show my solidarity and say no to war with Iran."
Tensions throughout the Middle East have steadily increased since the assassination of General Suleimani, who was credited on Friday with the construction of the vast network of militant proxy groups in Iran throughout the region, from Yemen to Syria and Lebanon. On Sunday, Iran announced that it would finalize the commitments it made to limit its production of nuclear fuel in its 2015 agreement with the world powers. Senior Iranian military officials warned of a military retaliation for the murder.
The effusion of pain reflects the state of worship of General Suleimani in the country, which transcends political factions and complaints against the government. Most Iranians, including government critics, saw him as the man who had protected Iran's security against foreign threats such as the Islamic State and conflicts with Israel and the United States.
General Suleimani, who also oversaw the construction of a network of Shiite militias in Iraq, was the most powerful figure in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Among the other dead in the attack was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, which includes at least half a dozen pro-Iranian militias. His body was also taken to Iran on Sunday.
Ahvaz's election as the first stop of the funeral procession in Iran was significant because the city has a large ethnic Arab population that has not always supported the government. Many citizens there had joined the recent protests against the regime. But they joined in their support of General Suleimani, a figure they saw as bigger than life.
After the procession by Ahvaz, the general's body was transferred to Mashhad, a sacred city in northeastern Iran that contains the third most important Shia sanctuary. Millions of people also went to the streets, and the city was closed to car traffic. Men and women cried openly and asked for revenge in the United States during interviews in the state media.
The host of the state television that broadcast the funeral processions said that the participation underlined the public fury in the United States, and that the negotiations or an agreement with the United States had ended.
The general's coffin is traveling to Tehran on Monday for a state funeral that will begin at the University of Tehran and head to the historic Freedom Square. A holiday was declared and the municipality is preparing for an estimated crowd of 15 million, according to a person familiar with the planning.
Tehran emergency shelters are open and free to visitors from other cities, and free meals will be available. Several government agencies and ministries have offered to provide water and food to participants.
A road in Tehran is already named after the general.
"Tomorrow is a national day," said Meysam Sharifi, a Tehran resident who plans to attend the procession with his family. "It is the responsibility of every Iranian to come and commemorate a national hero."
The general will be buried on Tuesday in his hometown, Kerman, according to the wishes expressed in his will.
It is not clear if Mr. al-Muhandis will be buried in Iran or if his body will be returned to Najaf, Iraq, where almost all Iraqi Shiites are buried. Mr. al-Muhandis married an Iranian and became an Iranian citizen.