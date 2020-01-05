More than a dozen dead in the Burkina Faso bus attack | News

%MINIFYHTML48e74da88bcd46031c976b46021cfee19% %MINIFYHTML48e74da88bcd46031c976b46021cfee110%

At least 14 people, including seven children, died when a bus carrying students ran over an improvised explosive device in northern Burkina Faso, according to the government.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the explosion on Saturday, which hit a bus in a convoy of three that carried 160 passengers in total, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

"The provisional figure is 14 dead," the statement said, adding that 19 others were injured, three of them seriously.

Seven children and four women were among the dead, according to the statement.

The incident occurred in the province of Sourou, near the border with Mali, where armed groups with links to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) have increased attacks in the last two years despite of international efforts to seal them. outside.

The violence, which has caused ethnic and religious tensions, has killed hundreds of people since early 2015, when insecurity began to spread throughout the Sahel region.

Last month, the attackers killed 35 civilians mostly women after assaulting a military post in the province of Soum, also in northern Burkina Faso. About 87 attackers and local security forces died in the clash, authorities said.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore insisted that the "victory,quot; against "terrorism,quot; was assured.

Five states of the Sahel, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad, have come together to combat violence in the fragile region between the Sahara and the Atlantic.