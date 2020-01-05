Mississippi prisoner hangs himself – Other inmates broadcast it live! (Graphic)

An inmate from Mississippi prison hanged himself on Friday night, and other inmates broadcast the hanging live to their fans and followers on Instagram.

Here is the graphic video

The inmate who hanged himself this weekend was jailed at the Center for Technical Violations of Leflore County. He is the second inmate, in just over a month, who was suspiciously found hanged inside his cell.

Last month, Mark Anthony Dowdin, 36, was found hanging in his cell. According to an incident report from the Greenwood Police Department, officers received a call around 7 p.m. December 4 in reference to a suicide attempt at the correctional center.

Two officers found Dowdin lying on the floor of a cell. MedStat staff tried to revive it without success.

Dowdin's family has come forward to question his death, they suspect a foul game in his hanging and possible murder.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has not published any information about the deceased inmate in the video.

The Leflore County Technical Infringement Center does NOT allow inmates to have camera phones or internet access, but many inmates violate the rules. In fact there are in At least a dozen inmates in the facility with active IG pages and thousands of followers.

