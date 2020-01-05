Mississippi prisoner hangs himself – Other inmates broadcast it live! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

An inmate from Mississippi prison hanged himself on Friday night, and other inmates broadcast the hanging live to their fans and followers on Instagram.

Here is the graphic video

The inmate who hanged himself this weekend was jailed at the Center for Technical Violations of Leflore County. He is the second inmate, in just over a month, who was suspiciously found hanged inside his cell.

Last month, Mark Anthony Dowdin, 36, was found hanging in his cell. According to an incident report from the Greenwood Police Department, officers received a call around 7 p.m. December 4 in reference to a suicide attempt at the correctional center.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here