Miley Cyrus resolves a $ 300 million lawsuit for her song "We Can't Stop,quot;

Miley Cyrus has just settled a lawsuit for copyright infringement of $ 300,000,000 regarding her successful 2013 song, "We Can't Stop." Miley's legal team previously issued a letter stating that they had reached an agreement with the other party. However, the agreement would come to an end once the "pending payment of the agreement proceeds,quot;.

It is not known how much the prosecutor received, Rolling Stone magazine reported. According to the media, Michael May, a Jamaican composer, first withdrew the lawsuit and claims that Miley and his team copied their 1988 song, "We Run Things."

May, whose stage name was Flourgon, accused Cyrus and his record label, RCA Records, of stealing various aspects of his song, including the main hook, “We run things. Things do not run. ” Reuters claims that Miley's song lyrics are only slightly different.

The three parties, including Miley Cyrus, Michael May and Sony, in addition to the team of producers such as Mike Will Made It, filed documents in Manhattan this Friday to abandon the lawsuit and put it in the past permanently.

As previously reported, Miley's song was released by the record label mentioned earlier in June 2013 as the lead single of her fourth studio effort, Bangerz. The song was very successful for Miley, who reached number 2 on the charts.

Coincidentally, "We can't stop,quot; was frustrated to reach the coveted number one spot for "Blurred Lines,quot; by Robin Thicke, who has been plagued with lawsuits and even social problems.

Recently, Pharrell, one of the leading composers who wrote "Blurred Lines," said he wished he could recover the song. The singer and composer states that the song promoted a toxic way of looking at women, sexuality and consent.

What makes it more interesting and coincidental is that Miley also performed the song "Blurred Lines,quot; with Robin Thicke during the MTV Video Music Awards that year.

Ad

His performance on stage was widely criticized by some for being too sexual. Others, however, praised Miley's audacity and freedom to dance and express herself as she wishes.



Post views:

19