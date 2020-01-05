Mikel Arteta hopes that the glory of the FA Cup can make Arsenal become addicted to winning | Soccer news







Mikel Arteta believes that success in the FA Cup this season could help Arsenal become addicted to winning again.

The Gunners welcome the leaders of the Leeds Championship on Monday in the third round and the tournament seems like a good bet for the club to secure the cutlery this season.

Arteta has an illustrious history with the FA Cup after winning the Arsenal competition in 2014 and 2015, while helping Manchester City succeed last season as a Pep Guardiola assistant.

2:58 Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester Utd in the Premier League Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester Utd in the Premier League

Now a head coach in his own right, the Spaniard is eager to give this team an early test of success under his management.

"I believe that winning brings union and when you have beautiful experiences together and win trophies, those experiences remain within that group," said Arteta.

"You like more the people you work with and believe more in them and share some fantastic moments and that stays.

"That habit of winning, winning and winning. After winning, you don't want to stop winning and you get addicted to that and that's what we have to try to implement in this club."

Arteta won the FA Cup under former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger

When Arteta lifted the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014, he finished his eight-year spell without a trophy under Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners would win it twice more, making them the most successful club in tournament history with 13 overall wins.

He added: "When I arrived here, we were obviously trying to fight for the Premier League, but at that time we didn't have enough level to keep it every year, so the cups became very important."

"This club has a massive history with that and they spent eight years without winning anything, so for us to lift that first FA Cup was a great relief."

"It generated a very good belief and unity around our team and that helped that group of players achieve what they achieved later when they won other cups."

Arsenal is the most successful club in the FA Cup

Since the 2016-17 season, when Arsenal won a record of the 13th FA Cup, the club has been in decline and retired from the top four, unable to challenge players like Liverpool and City for top honors.

It has led to discontent among fans who reached a high point before Unai Emery was fired in November.

Arteta is very aware that his squad cannot achieve anything without the support of the faithful of Emirates.

He admitted: "It is too powerful, with the fan base we have, our history and the great players that have seen and the great teams that have seen, if we connect it it is so powerful. Without that, I think it is impossible to do so."

A promising sign for the 37-year-old was the noise and support of fans during the 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year's Day.

He wants the fans to continue supporting the team like that, but he said the players are the catalyst.

Arteta concluded: "Now, when we know we have the fans behind us, we have to pinch our players to react in a certain way so that they support us and use them to perform better and create more fear in our opponents."