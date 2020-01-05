Michelle Williams chooses to hide Baby Bump on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes

%MINIFYHTMLfab10cdd3f470a662b39cce49b98b2eb9% %MINIFYHTMLfab10cdd3f470a662b39cce49b98b2eb10%

In the middle of a report that suggests that she is engaged and pregnant with the son of Thomas Kail, the beauty of & # 39; Venom & # 39; He makes his red carpet debut as a couple with the director of & # 39; Fosse / Verdon & # 39 ;.

Actress Michelle Williams On Sunday (January 5), she and her new boyfriend, Thomas Kail, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards.

The "Secret in the mountain"Star holders on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019) amid reports suggesting that she is engaged and pregnant with Kail's son, and this weekend, they made their romance official by attending the ceremony of Los Angeles hand in hand.

Williams and Kail, its director in television series "Fosse / Verdon", radiant as they posed together for the cameras, although the 39-year-old woman decided not to place her growing belly in front and center in a tight dress, and instead opted for a peach-colored one-shoulder dress, with the fabric Release over the area of ​​your stomach.

The couple has not yet commented on the baby and the news of the proposal, but Williams is already the mother of Matilda, her 14-year-old daughter from her relationship with the deceased. Heath Ledger.

His commitment comes less than a year after his separation from the musician. Phil Elverum, whom he married in 2018.

Kail was also married to the actress. Angela Christian.