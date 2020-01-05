Michael Fatialofa: Worcester's block remains in the hospital with a neck injury | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLdb8145c9cdd662e784521b339ce69e3b9% %MINIFYHTMLdb8145c9cdd662e784521b339ce69e3b10%

Fatialofa will spend the second night in the hospital after being injured in Saturday's game against the Saracens





%MINIFYHTMLdb8145c9cdd662e784521b339ce69e3b11% %MINIFYHTMLdb8145c9cdd662e784521b339ce69e3b12% Michael Fatialofa suffered a neck injury against Saracens on Saturday

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa will spend a second night in the hospital after

suffering a neck injury in the Gallagher Premier League game against the Saracens.

Fatialofa, a 27-year-old second row from Auckland, had been on the field for just over a minute of Saturday's 62-5 loss at Allianz Park when he was injured while taking the ball in contact.

The game was halted for 15 minutes while receiving medical attention and, after being taken from the field on a stretcher, he was taken by ambulance to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

Fatialofa was taken off the court after being injured in Allianz Park.

"Michael Fatialofa will spend a second night at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, where his condition is still being evaluated," reads a statement on the Worcester website.

"We will provide an additional update on Michael's condition when we have one.

"On behalf of Michael, we want to thank everyone who has conveyed messages of support and concern."