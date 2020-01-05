Meat Loaf says that activist Greta Thunberg is "brainwashed,quot; and feels bad for her – She insists that climate change is not real and social networks hit it!

Former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, Meat Loaf, believes, like his former boss, that climate change is not real. That said, he did not hesitate to criticize Greta Thunberg for campaigning otherwise, and called the 17-year-old activist "brainwashing,quot;!

As you can imagine, social networks were not happy to hear this, so many users turned to their accounts to applaud the singer of Bat Out of Hell.

It all started when the 72-year-old said he feels bad for Greta, who even won the title of Time Person of the Year for his activism.

During the interview with MailOnline, he continued explaining why he felt that way, and told the media that "he had been brainwashed to think that there is climate change and not."

While he agrees with Donald Trump in that regard, he insisted that (unlike the president) he was not trying to hit the teenager.

"She hasn't done anything wrong, but she has been forced to think that what she is saying is true," she continued, adding that she really "feels bad for her."

Not only that, but in regards to Meat Loaf, she was probably "forced,quot; to become a climate change activist.

It didn't take long for people online to return the applause to the rock star!

These are some of his reactions: ‘Mr. Loaf is a talented singer and songwriter, but not an intelligent person. I guess 2 out of 3 are not bad. "/" He will probably be dead before the worst effects of climate change occur. So just ignore it … Greta is trying to make the rest of us think about the future survival of humans. "/" Meat Loaf calls Greta Thunberg brainwashing. Greta should call Meat Loaf well done. "



