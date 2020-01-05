Matt Barnes criticizes basketball wives for ruining their relationship and Gloria Govan's

The list of former stars who feel that Basketball Wives was a toxic show continues. Former reality star Matt Barnes recently spoke about some of the things that happened while filming the series.

Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan were married for three years. At the beginning of their marriage, they decided to join the cast of the show that shows the behind-the-scenes drama and drama of women affiliated with basketball.

The spectators not only saw the rupture of the link between Gloria and her sister Laura Govan, but they saw that the couple's marriage was falling apart.

Matt talked to Vlad TV about where things went wrong between him and Gloria and how the program got between them.

‘She was a bit of a young athlete and she was becoming known in the entertainment space, so she felt something like that, that reached a critical point in 2010, my first year with the Lakers. We parted for 10 months, I mean. "

The two met but it didn't work. Although he doesn't blame the program for his separation, he says it definitely didn't help.

‘I just think: I don't even blame the program for separating us, in any way. I only think that once you open that book to allow people to see your private life, you can't get angry when people comment on it. That was the hardest part. These people, at that time, were talking about the mother of my children and some people were crazy enough to talk about my children, so it took me a while to understand that we allowed this. We gave them access to our lives so we can't curse everyone in the world who has something to say that I don't like about my family. "

He also called the producers for instigating things.

‘We took the entire cast to our house in Orlando, and the way they planted shit and each person, tried to tell a girl to ask me something. Basically, it all came down to everyone looking at me like, ‘Well, what are they doing along the way? What do your teammates do along the way? I've seen you talk to Tiger and all these other things. I was like, wait. I called the waiting time immediately. "

He also feels that they deliberately set out to destroy his family because they did not want to see them happy.

‘They never wanted to see me, Gloria and the happy twins. They wanted to see how Gloria and I fighting, and Gloria fighting with the other girls, and at first it was like, I'm not with this shit, "he said." I tried to pull her, but she was under contract and threatened to sue her and do everything this kind of shit, so he had to stay there, but it was a disaster from the beginning. "

