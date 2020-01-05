Match report – M & # 39; boro 1 – 1 Tottenham





The equalizer of the second half of Lucas Moura kept the Spurs in the hat

Lucas Moura kept Tottenham in the FA Cup by avoiding a third round clash at the hands of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough.

Boro, led by Jonathan Woodgate, who led the Spurs to victory in the 2008 League Cup final, took a 50-minute lead through Ashley Fletcher's sixth goal in 11 games.

But José Mourinho's men responded in 11 minutes when Brazil's Moura firmly stepped forward to Tomas Mejias to secure a 1-1 draw and a place in the fourth round draw on Monday night.

Tottenham deserved a replay in the game's balance on a day when the absence of the injured Harry Kane dampened his attack, but Boro also deserved another crack after an energetic display against the Champions League finalists last season.

Upon entering the game after four consecutive victories in the Championship, the Teessiders began with confidence, although it was the visitors who achieved the first attempt at target shooting when Christian Eriksen fired an eight-minute shot that goalkeeper Mejias could not sustain.

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring for Middlesbrough in form, who had won his previous four games

Mejias had to run from his line to deny Heung-Min two minutes later, after Moura embarked on a mazy race before sliding the ball in his path.

The Spurs almost took a 20-minute lead when Boro's defender Paddy McNair deflected Eriksen's center just after a post while trying to block it.

But they were almost behind three minutes later, as goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga had to make a double save to deny Dael Fry first and then George Saville of McNair's deep free kick.

With Son and Moura linked well with Eriksen and Dele Alli, England's international was severely reserved for diving, and laterals Serge Aurier and Ryan Sessegnon repeatedly found space, Spurs continued to look more threatening as the half-time whistle approached. , although without causing problems Mejiasundue.

Lucas rose over Jonny Howson to address Serge Aurier's bright cross

But it was the home team who took the lead five minutes in the second half when Saville, who had seen seconds before the penalty appeals were rejected, cut the ball over the top of a flat-foot Tottenham rearguard for Fletcher to run and beat Gazzaniga.

Mourinho's response was to replace Sessegnon and Harry Winks with Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela, but the visitors continued to lack the precision they needed in the last third to re-draw.

However, they did exactly that in the 61st minute when Aurier drilled a center to the far post and Moura stepped between Jonny Howson and Djed Spence to take home a draw.

The game opened when both sides looked for a winner and Fletcher could have done better when he shot Gazzaniga directly with 20 minutes left.

Mejias almost managed to turn Lamela into a 74-minute-wide blow, as she jumped unpleasantly from the grass, and then managed a good stop to avoid Moura piloting with nine minutes remaining.