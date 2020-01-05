Match report – Liverpool 1 – 0 Everton

Report when Jones, 18, seals the victory of the third round of the FA Cup for Liverpool as changed as a waste of Everton opportunities to end Anfield's hoodoo







Curtis Jones celebrates his goal against Everton

The Curtis Jones lightning inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats of the Everton derby when a young Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at Anfield.

Eighteen-year-old Jones resolved the third-round tie in favor of Liverpool in 71 minutes with a sensational flogged blow that shot from the bottom of the Everton crossbar.

Everton seemed ready to capitalize on the nine changes prior to Jurgen Klopp's game, as they splashed Liverpool's goal in the first half and forced three quality saves from goalkeeper Adrian.

But Jones' surprising first goal in senior football saw Everton pay the price for losing a lot of opportunities while the Toffees waited for their first victory at Anfield since 1999, and so on.

18-year-old Jones scored his first goal in senior football to solve the derby

Whats Next?

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live

Liverpool travels to Tottenham in Saturday Night Football at 5.30 p.m., live in Sky Sports Premier League starting at 5 p.m. Everton, meanwhile, welcomes Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm.