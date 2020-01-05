Masked men attack students on Rampage at the University of New Delhi

Late on Sunday, government officials across the party lines denounced the attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Mr. Modi's party characterized it as a "desperate attempt by the forces of anarchy who are determined to use students as cannon fodder." The chancellor of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, called it "completely against the tradition and culture of the university."

"Condemn the violence unequivocally," he wrote on twitter.

In a sentence Released shortly after the attack began, the university administrators asked the students to remain calm and emphasized that the police had been asked to restore order against the "masked criminals."

But some students said the authorities waited while the mob raided their campus, entering dormitories with bottles and broken bats, and forcing terrified students to lock themselves in their rooms.

Videos posted on social networks He showed members of the mafia walking, undeterred, on the campus with iron bars, and people reported being beaten while the police watched. At midnight, hundreds of other activists from far-right Hindu groups had gathered in the streets, threatening journalists and destroying vehicles. While the students fled through the doors of the university, some said police officers told them to sing "Ave Madre India,quot;.

"The police were acting as accomplices," said Ananya Pandey, 24, a former student who was visiting friends on campus when the attack occurred.

In an interview with Asian News International, a local media outlet, Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police, said authorities had entered the campus as soon as they received news from the university. He denied accusations that the police were passively or actively inciting attacks and promised legal action against the attackers.

"The university is still peaceful," he said. "As far as we are concerned, the university area is absolutely under control."