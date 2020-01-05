Marshawn Lynch of the Seahawks, Russell Wilson can bring back the nightmares of the playoffs for the Packers in a divisional showdown

The Seahawks didn't need too much of Marshawn Lynch runner and quarterback Russell Wilson to easily beat the Eagles, exhausted by injuries, 17-9 in Sunday's NFC wild card playoff game in Philadelphia. They can expect to get much more from them in the divisional playoff game next Sunday at Green Bay (6:40 p.m. ET, Fox).

The Packers, instead of seeing the No. 3 seeded Saints at Lambeau Field, tie worse against No. 5 seeded Seahawks. The combination of Lynch and Wilson not only brings terrible memories of the epic collapse of Green Bay in the championship game. The NFC in Seattle five years ago, but now they can also present problems of nightmare confrontation.

Lynch scored a touchdown against the Eagles in his second game since his retirement to help a Seahawks ground attack without his two best backs, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, for the playoffs. Years ago, in that January 2015 game against the Packers, he made noise for 157 yards and TD to help the Seahawks clear a half-time deficit of 16-0 to win 28-22 in overtime. Wilson overcame four interceptions to also deliver a critical score and the winning TD pass of the game.

The past is one thing, but the present is another. Lynch only had 6 carries for 7 yards against the Eagles, who boasted of the NFL's powerful No. 3 defense. The greatest weakness of the Packers during their 13-3 season with freshman Matt LaFleur has been against the race. Green Bay enters the playoffs with race defense No. 23, which allowed an average of 120.1 yards per game and a healthy 4.7 yards per carry. Knowing this, the opponents averaged 26 rush attempts against them in the regular season.

The fights of the Packers begin with their front of three men and seep into their body of supporters, which is much better in coverage and in rushing the pin. The Seahawks are a relentless race team; they had the No. 4 offensive on the ground in the NFL, at 137.5 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. They averaged 30 career attempts per game.

Lynch and rookie Travis Homer were much more effective in running the ball against No. 49 of the 49ers at the end of the regular season. The Seahawks will continue to hit the Packers to wear them out and as their constant and necessary way of facilitating the game of passes on the field for Wilson.

Worrying that Lynch is in "Beast Mode,quot; with power among the tackles and also worried about Wilson's fight is a difficult task for the first seven of the Packers. They haven't been very exposed to running QBs this season, but sometimes they had problems against Dak Prescott and Mitchell Trubisky.

That is before getting into the problem that Green Bay has against Wilson's two main receivers, veteran Tyler Lockett, who often lines up in the groove, and the fast external rookie D.K. Metcalf, who found the Eagles too big and too fast to cover the melody of 7 catches, 160 yards and a TD on 9 goals. Lockett contributed 4 catches for 52 yards on his 8 goals, which led to Wilson's super efficient day (18 of 30, 325 yards, TD, 108.3, 10.8 yards per attempt) against the weak Eagles secondary.

The Packers were better in corner coverage at the beginning of the season, but suddenly they have fought against better slot receivers and large and fast away from home. So, yes, that is not good either, against the 1-2 coup of Lockett and Metcalf.

Lynch and Wilson formed the dynamic duo then, and now they are warming up again. The Packers have a special pair of quarterbacks at Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers, with Davante Adams presenting a great coverage challenge for the Seahawks.

But the Packers 'offense cannot afford any of its slow starts, none of Jones' disappearances or any dysfunction with Rodgers and his receivers. They will have to be at the offensive point to survive and advance to another championship game, facing one of the most dangerous jokers in history.

The Seahawks offensive is positioned to illuminate it in the frozen tundra, as both Lynch and Wilson can do much at the same time to scare a familiar enemy.