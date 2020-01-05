Marshawn Lynch chronology: why he came out of retirement, signed a new contract with Seahawks

A few weeks ago, the idea that Marshawn Lynch came out of retirement to play for the Seahawks could have laughed. The 33-year-old runner seemed happy. serving shots of tequila in the back gates of the Raiders in Oakland, and Seattle rumbled towards the playoffs with the third best ground offensive in the NFL.

Any of those laughs ended when the Seahawks lost both runner Chris Carson (hip fracture) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm) for the rest of the season in the same game, his defeat of Week 16 against the Cardinals. It occurred a couple of weeks after Rashaad Penny was also placed in the injured reserve that ends the season with a torn ACL.

With Travis Homer as the only healthy runner on the Seattle list, the team had no choice but to call Lynch. "Beast Mode,quot; replied with pleasure.

The day after the Seahawks defeated the Cardinals, Lynch was flown to Seattle for a meeting with team officials. "We will give him a very good opportunity to come back and play for us," coach Pete Carroll said that morning at 710 ESPN Seattle.

After arriving in Seattle, Lynch underwent training and a physical exam, passing both tests. That night, ESPN reported that Lynch signed an agreement just for this year.

"He just went through a lot, and we know him as well as I think you could meet a man, and what he brings and what he offers and everything," Carroll said after Lynch was signed, through ESPN. "He brings a lot to the table. He's a player as physical as I've always been, as good a competitor as ever. So when you add someone like that to your team, it's just help and improves the kind of mentality we already appreciate."

The same day they signed Lynch, the Seahawks brought another family runner into Robert Turbin for more depth. Homer, Lynch and Turbin are the only runners on the Seattle list who enter their wild card playoff game against the Eagles.

True to his form, Lynch was a man of few words when asked last week why he left his retirement to help the Seahawks.

"Happy holidays," he said. "Happy new year. Have a great day. It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you."

Lynch last played for Seattle in the divisional round of the playoffs after the 2015 season, when the Seahawks lost to the eventual NFC champion Panthers. Drafted by Buffalo in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, Lynch was traded to Seattle during the 2010 season.

In six seasons with the Seahawks, he accumulated 6,347 yards on the ground, 57 touchdowns on the ground, four Pro Bowl selections and an epic postseason run against the Saints.

After that 2015 season, Lynch famously retired while playing Super Bowl 50 by posting a photo of his tacos hanging on a cable on Twitter. After staying out of the 2016 season, he returned to play for the Raiders of his hometown for two seasons, playing in 21 games and compiling 1,267 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns on the ground in the process.

Although technically not retired, he allegedly ended up with football once his contract with the Raiders expired in March. That changed a couple of weeks ago.

Marshawn Lynch's contract with Seahawks

Lynch's new contract with Seattle is only for this year, which in terms of the regular season is just a game. According to NFL.com, you will be paid $ 60,588 for that game, which is equivalent to the minimum in the league.

However, Lynch signed with the Seahawks who had already achieved a place in the playoffs, which means that he and all other Seattle players will earn extra money in the postseason. The longer the Seahawks last in the playoffs, the more their players win.

John Breech of CBS Sports has provided a breakdown of the money Lynch could win in the playoffs:

"For this year's playoffs, Lynch could end up pocketing an additional $ 242,000 if the Seahawks end up winning the Super Bowl, but that could only happen if the Seahawks end up as the No. 3 seed in the NFC. In this scenario, Lynch, and all Seahawks players: they would raise $ 31,000 for the game of the Seahawks in the wild card round, $ 31,000 for the game of the divisional round and $ 56,000 to play in the NFC title game. Lynch would also receive a separate check for $ 124,000 if the Seahawks won the Super Bowl. If you add that to your $ 60,588 for week 17, that means Lynch could win a total of $ 302,588 in the field for about a month of work. "

Marshawn Lynch's retirement timeline

January 17, 2016 – Lynch plays the last game of his first period with the Seahawks, a loss to the Panthers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

February 7, 2016 – Lynch announces his retirement from the NFL simply by posting a photo on Twitter.

March 9, 2016 – Lynch is still on the Seahawks list, instead of his reserve withdrawal list, when the new NFL year comes.

May 5, 2016 – The Seahawks make Lynch's withdrawal official by placing it on their reserve withdrawal list.

June 6, 2016 – Lynch confirms that he has finished in the NFL while giving a rare 60-minute interview.

March 17, 2017 – The Raiders, who need help for the runner, are "seriously considering,quot; getting Lynch out of retirement and taking him to his list.

March 21, 2017 – Lynch retweets a post in which a Twitter user notes that a music playlist created by the broker has a song called "Oakland Raiders,quot;, which fuels speculation that Lynch is willing to sign with the team.

April 5, 2017 – NFL Media reports that Lynch told the Raiders that he plans to leave his retirement.

April 13, 2017 – NFL Media reports that the Seahawks, who still have Lynch's rights, are expected to reach an agreement to change the return to Oakland after their reinstatement.

April 14, 2017 – According to reports, Lynch and the Raiders agree to reach an agreement that would put him in the NFL and with the Raiders as long as an agreement with the Seahawks can be completed. Both sides have yet to "cross these t and dot those i,quot;.

April 26, 2017 – The representatives of Lynch and the Raiders agree to the terms of a two-year contract, and the Seahawks establish an exchange that sends it to Oakland. The Raiders announce that they will also get the Seattle sixth round draft option in 2018 while sending their fifth-round pick in 2018 to the Seahawks.

March 17, 2018 – NFL Media reports that Lynch will remain a member of the Raiders in 2018 as its return feature.

April 24, 2019 – ESPN reports that Lynch "does not plan to play football again,quot;. Not officially retired this time, Lynch becomes a free agent.

December 23, 2019 – With the Seahawks devastated by runner injuries, they sign Lynch for a contract to play the last game of the regular season and the 2019 playoffs.