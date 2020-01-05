Maduro de Venezuela demands control of the National Assembly, consolidating control of power

CARACAS – Lawmakers aligned with the repressive leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, began on Sunday an attempt to consolidate their control over the nation by snatching control of the National Assembly, the last political institution still dominated by the opposition.
In a chaotic session in which security forces surrounded the National Assembly building, intimidating opposition members who tried to enter, Maduro's supporters blocked the re-election of Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader, as head of the body, and another legislator was appointed instead.
Members of the Venezuelan opposition denounced immediately the effort, calling it a "parliamentary coup d'etat,quot; and saying there was no quorum to call the vote.
The Maduro administration plunges the country's already turbulent political situation even further into chaos, raising questions about who controls the assembly and whether Guaidó can continue to claim that he is the interim president of Venezuela, in a direct challenge to Maduro.
Guaidó positioned himself as head of a provisional government a year ago, just two weeks after being elected head of the assembly. Standing in the streets of Caracas with hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, Guaidó said Maduro's 2018 elections were fraudulent. Invoking an article of the Constitution that transfers power to the head of the assembly if the presidency becomes vacant, he claimed the country's leadership.
That announcement last year was quickly recognized by dozens of foreign governments, including the United States, who backed it by imposing crippling sanctions on the Maduro government.
To continue claiming the interim presidency, Mr. Guaidó needed to be re-elected as head of the assembly on Sunday, according to analysts inside and outside the country.
His victory was expected, as the opposition controls the legislative body, but at the last minute, members of the National Guard prevented Guaidó from entering the white-walled building of the assembly. The video images showed that Guaidó, surrounded by supporters, was trying to climb the metal fence with spikes to access the building where the vote would take place.
Inside, a member of Mr. Maduro's party, Héctor Agüero, swore before legislator Luis Parra as head of the assembly. There was no vote count.
Mr. Parra is a former opposition member who turned against Mr. Guaidó after Mr. Guaidó opened a corruption lawsuit against him.
The United States immediately condemned the measure.
On Twitter, Michael Kozak, interim assistant secretary of the Western Hemisphere Affairs Office of the State Department, said Mr. Guaidó "He is still the interim president of Venezuela under its constitution, "and added that the,quot; false session of the National Assembly on Sunday lacked a legal quorum. "
In recent weeks, the opposition and the United States government accused Mr. Maduro of trying to block Mr. Guaidó's re-election by bribing and harassing lawmakers. In December, Elliott Abrams, a special envoy from the United States to Venezuela, accused Maduro of trying to pay deputies up to $ 500,000 each to vote against the re-election of Guaidó.
In an interview a few days after Christmas, Guaidó, 36, insisted he had the votes for re-election. But he acknowledged that Maduro was unpredictable and that anything could happen. "There is no manual," he said, "to fight a dictatorship."
But Sunday's elections highlighted Guaidó's fighting position: a year after he seemed ready to expel Maduro and provide relief to his once rich country, which now faces an economic collapse, seems to be losing ground.
Mr. Guaidó's coalition is in disarray, with dozens of his allies in exile, others in jail and others turning against him. Mr. Maduro's control of power is firm. And Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis is worsening, with millions in poverty, widespread food shortages and its citizens continue to flee.
Mr. Guaidó's own assessment last year is that he underestimated the "ability of the government to inflict damage," which means his willingness to threaten those who dissent. He cited the The recent disappearance of a member of his party, Gilber Caro, who has not been seen since December 20. "The persecution is brutal," he said.
The enthusiasm with which many Venezuelans greeted him last year has diminished. While major protests in the region forced the president of Bolivia and pressured the leaders of Chile and Ecuador to respond to the demands of citizens, Venezuelans have withdrawn mainly from the streets. And President Trump, who once raised the possibility of a military intervention in Venezuela, has turned his attention to other places.
"It's not that Maduro's government is particularly strong, but he survived," said Margarita López Maya, a Venezuelan political scientist who lives in Caracas. "And this is the victory for them: survive."
Ana Vanessa Herrero contributed reporting.
%MINIFYHTML03a56f324e04b6470e2d04149eb6fe399%