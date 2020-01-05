Maduro de Venezuela demands control of the National Assembly, consolidating control of power

CARACAS – Lawmakers aligned with the repressive leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, began on Sunday an attempt to consolidate their control over the nation by snatching control of the National Assembly, the last political institution still dominated by the opposition.

In a chaotic session in which security forces surrounded the National Assembly building, intimidating opposition members who tried to enter, Maduro's supporters blocked the re-election of Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader, as head of the body, and another legislator was appointed instead.

Members of the Venezuelan opposition denounced immediately the effort, calling it a "parliamentary coup d'etat,quot; and saying there was no quorum to call the vote.

The Maduro administration plunges the country's already turbulent political situation even further into chaos, raising questions about who controls the assembly and whether Guaidó can continue to claim that he is the interim president of Venezuela, in a direct challenge to Maduro.