Love & Hip Hop Apryl & Fizz Break Up – They broke B2K for NOTHING !!

Mry News can confirm that Omarion's baby's mother, Apryl Jones, and her boyfriend of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Lil Fizz, separated.

Apryl and Fizz were one of the most controversial couples of 2019. Apryl has two children from his bandmate Lil Fizz and former best friend Omarion. The two began dating while Apryl and Omarion were "on pause," and the two revealed their relationship in reality shows, during the last season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

Once Omarion learned that Fizz was sleeping with his baby's mother, he separated B2K and threw the rest of the group off their next Millennium tour.

Well, Fizz did all that for nothing. MTO News has confirmed that Fizz and Apryl have officially ended.

One of Apryl's friends told MTO News: "It's nothing scandalous. It's just that their relationship went on and over."

According to Apryl's friend, it's unclear if Fizz and Omarion's baby mom intends to remain friends, now that their romance is over.

Oh, and we have some receipts, for those who are skeptical of our reports.

As of this morning, Apryl and Fizz have stopped following on Instagram.