Lori Harvey now has a new best friend: Jordyn Woods! (Photos)

Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, has a new best friend: IG's celebrity, Jordyn Woods.

The two girls have been dating together for days. The two women, who grew up in Los Angeles surrounded by celebrities, have known each other for years.

But it has not been until recently, that the two became close.

Here is a video of the two girls last night, taken from Jordyn's IG:

And here are some pictures of the two beauties who are laughing while they leave one night at the popular West Hollywood nightclub, Delilah, with friends. They both looked dazzling when they turned their heads when they left.

Jordyn is best known for being Kylie Jenner's former best friend. Jordyn and Kylie fell when it was revealed that Jordyn was cheating with the father of Kylie's sister's baby, Khloe, Tristan Thompson.

Since that revelation, Jordyn has managed to avoid being buried by the Kardashians and fade into oblivion. In fact, since then he has obtained his own role as celebrities along with lucrative agreements and support contracts. Now, apparently, he has a new best friend: the celebrity, Lori Harvey!