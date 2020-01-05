LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML72e57ab715f4392817a3bc3f4dc87ba49% %MINIFYHTML72e57ab715f4392817a3bc3f4dc87ba410%









Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Liverpool is in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the first 18-year-old Curtis Jones goal for the club sealed a 1-0 victory over local rival Everton.

Tottenham will play a replay against Middlesbrough on the side of the Championship after the equalizer of Lucas Moura won them a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea broke through with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest thanks to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley.

West Ham continued his resurgence under David Moyes with a 2-0 win at Gillingham, but there was a Premier League outing since Crystal Palace lost 1-0 at home to Derby.

Dom Sibley won half a century undefeated to put England in control of the second Test against South Africa. Tourists finished day three in 218-4 with an advantage of 264, leaving them as strong favorites to level the series at 1-1.

The Minnesota Vikings scored an overtime touchdown to seal a surprise 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the Wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.