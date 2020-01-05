Lizzo properly recognizes Luenell in the best way after disappointing the SNL meeting

Comedian Luenell, like the rest of the world, is a big fan of Lizzo. Unfortunately, his meeting with the mega star did not go as planned when he met her on Saturday Night Live.

Eddie Murphy closed the season with the best SNL host of the decade with musical guest Lizzo. The audience was full of superstars, many of whom have been waiting decades for the actor to return to the program that launched his successful career.

Luenell, who worked with Murphy on Dolemite Is My Name, was able to go to the backstage where he met the singer of Truth Hurts who didn't seem so excited to meet her.

Hilariously he took Instagram with a nude photo and a great idea.

She accompanied the image with a legend that addressed the situation: & # 39; Hello @lizzobeeating when I spoke briefly 2 u last weekend @nbcsnl you did not seem particularly excited to know me as if I were to meet you, but it was a great activity . and your mom and sister invented all that because they were stoaked and we took pictures and hugged him. I was not so offended. YOU INSURED both numbers and you made us AF of Big Girls Proud. I am not trying to throw the letter "I did it first,quot;, but dig this … I would like to have a collaboration of some kind. This idea was presented to me by the composer and producer @papaleemusic and some other heavyweights in the industry. This publication may never reach your eyes, but you can listen to it in 2020. Bet. Hi, @melissamccarthy, do you want to get this action? How about a juicy oiled photo shoot, or a music video or whatever … that 3 of us? What do you say public? H ***, f @kardashians can do it, why can't we? Guys, stop playing and grab a heavy hitter this winter and find a warm place to put your … head!

Lizzo explained that she was not impressed, she was just sick!

She wrote again in the comments section: mg Omg I was so excited and overwhelmed that it was SNL! Not to mention that I had the flu, so I was taking many medications that made me feel calmer … even my family was worried about me because I was sooo much in the area. But I love you!! And holla atcha girl. Happy new year !!!

Ad

What do you think of the fun interaction?



Post views:

0 0