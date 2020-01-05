Live score of Saints vs. Vikings, updates, highlights of the NFL wild card playoff game

Most years, a 13-3 record is enough to secure a first-round goodbye. But the 13-3 Saints are in action on the first weekend of the 2020 NFL playoffs, after losing the tie-break with two other NFC teams of three losses.

The opponent of New Orleans in the wild card round is Minnesota 10-6, which obtained seed number 6 of the NFC North. The game is a postseason rematch of the Wild Division Round showdown two years ago, which ended with Minnesota Open receiver Stefon Diggs scoring a touchdown on the final play of the game.

Both teams have scoring offenses in the top 10, but arrive with different approaches. The third attack of the Saints is driven by 265.2 yards per game, while the eighth unit of the Vikings depends on 133.3 yards per game on the ground.

Defensively, the Vikings have a slight advantage, allowing 18.9 points per game compared to 21.3 in New Orleans.

